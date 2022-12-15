© 2022 NPR Illinois
Hmong culture inspires the values of the next mayor of Oakland, California

Published December 15, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST

A slate of diverse candidates are coming into power after historic midterm victories. Among them is Sheng Thao, who will become the first Hmong-American to lead a major U.S. city when she’s sworn in as mayor of Oakland, California.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernades meets with her to hear more about her story and her progressive vision.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

