Illinois has a new fish (kind of) and a look at the 13th Congressional District race | First Listen
A new Illinois fish (kind of), a look at the 13th Congressional District race and other top stories
- Illinois has a new fish (kind of)
- A look at the 13th Congressional District race
- Peggy Hubbard hoping to unseat US Senator Tammy Duckworth, if she wins her primary
- Springfield Public Schools looking to adopt remote learning instead of taking snow days
- Wyndham City Centre Hotel could see a major renovation
- Springfield City Alderman Shawn Gregory talks about the cannabis tax program