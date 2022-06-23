© 2022 NPR Illinois
Illinois has a new fish (kind of) and a look at the 13th Congressional District race | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 23, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT
A bighead Asian carp.
David Schaper, NPR
A bighead Asian carp.

A new Illinois fish (kind of), a look at the 13th Congressional District race and other top stories

  • Illinois has a new fish (kind of)
  • A look at the 13th Congressional District race
  • Peggy Hubbard hoping to unseat US Senator Tammy Duckworth, if she wins her primary
  • Springfield Public Schools looking to adopt remote learning instead of taking snow days
  • Wyndham City Centre Hotel could see a major renovation
  • Springfield City Alderman Shawn Gregory talks about the cannabis tax program
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
