State Week: Polls show Bailey in front as Irvin changes strategy

Two polls released this week show Senator Darren Bailey leading the pack in the race to be the Republican nominee for governor. Bailey, who has gained prominence fighting against mask mandates and other COVID-19 mitigations, leads his nearest rival, Richard Irvin, by as much as 15 points in one poll.

Irvin, whose campaign has been bankrolled by billionaire Ken Griffin, is the Aurora mayor. But he's faced questions over his conservative credentials and reports he was critical of former President Donald Trump.

Irvin is also switching the focus of his TV advertising.

