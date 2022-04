In a sprawling Baghdad neighborhood known as Saddam City, Muslim clerics have formed vigilante groups to stop looting and restore law and order. U.S. Marines in the mostly Shiite neighborhood have gratefully allowed the clerics to take on this responsibility to reduce the likelihood of clashes between American forces and the local population. So far, the arrangement seems to be working. NPR's John Burnett talks about what he's seen there.

