State Week: The legislative session begins

NPR Illinois | By Sean Crawford
Published January 19, 2024 at 12:59 PM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Illinois lawmakers made their first 2024 appearance at the statehouse this past week, signaling the start of the new legislative session.

Along with some issues that were left on the table last year — including an effort to revoke firearms in certain domestic violence situations, the Invest in Kids tax credit and legislative staff unionization — the Illinois General Assembly is expected to consider funding measures to help with the influx of migrants to the state.

Our panel previews some of the agenda and discusses an attempt to revitalize local journalism.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, WBEZ/Illinois Public Radio reporter Alex Degman and Lee Enterprises' reporter Brenden Moore.
Government & Politics State WeekIPR
