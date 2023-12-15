© 2023 NPR Illinois
State Week: A rare win for abortion opponents in Illinois

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIHannah Meisel
Published December 15, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Illinois' attorney general this week agreed to drop enforcement of a new law that targeted what are often called crisis pregnancy centers.

Kwame Raoul made the decision after a federal judge temporarily blocked the law earlier this year. Abortion opponents argued the law was too vague. Crisis pregnancy centers, or C-P-C's, are usually affiliated with religious organizations. They offer certain pregnancy services, but won't perform or refer for abortions.

Abortion rights supporters claim the C-P-C's use deceptive practices to prevent patients from getting an abortion.

A WBEZ analysis shows that crisis pregnancy centers outnumber abortion providers in Illinois by a nearly three-to-one ratio.

We also discuss the latest with Illinois' assault weapons ban, including the continuing effort to finalize rules. And, we learn about a recent court decision involving the state's biometric privacy law.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Hannah Meisel, reporter for Capitol News Illinois.

