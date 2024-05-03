Trump's trial continues with testimony on a recorded conversation 

In former President Donald Trump’s trial, a forensic analyst continues testimony Friday about a recording of Trump talking with his then-fixer Michael Cohen about payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Prosecutors accuse Trump of hiding those payments to conceal a sexual encounter with Daniels and to influence the 2016 election. He denies the charges and the encounter.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR reporter Ximena Bustillo.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

