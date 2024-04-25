World Central Kitchen celebrates the lives of 7 workers killed in Gaza

Updated April 25, 2024 at 11:49 AM ET

WASHINGTON — Their calling was to offer a beacon of humanity to people trapped in desperate conditions, bringing food to communities devastated by war and disaster. On Thursday, the World Central Kitchen community convened to celebrate the seven aid workers, three weeks after they were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

The humanitarian workers are Palestinian Saifeddin "Safi" Issam Ayad Abutaha; John Chapman of Britain; Jacob Flickinger of the U.S. and Canada; Lalzawmi "Zomi" Frankcom of Australia; Britons James Henderson and James Kirby; and Damian Sobol of Poland.

The interfaith service is being held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., starting at 11 a.m. ET. The service isn't open to the public, but live video is being streamed online. Organizers said they were expecting from 500 to 600 people to attend.

The service's officiants included the Very Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, the cathedral's dean, and the Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington. Also speaking: Rabbi Susan N. Shankman, senior rabbi of the Washington Hebrew Congregation, and Imam Talib M. Shareef, imam and president of Masjid Muhammad, the Nation's Mosque in Washington.

Behind the group stood the choir — and behind them, flags representing the seven aid workers' homelands.

Chef José Andrés, the founder of World Central Kitchen, was also to deliver remarks. The workers were heroes, Andrés said. He cited a favorite quote from John Steinbeck's Grapes of Wrath.

"Wherever they's a fight so hungry people can eat, I'll be there," he said. "The seven souls we mourn today were there."

"People of all faiths, all gods, together under one roof will be able to hold our heroes in their hearts at the National Cathedral," Andrés said. "Saif, Zomi, Damian, Jacob, John, Jim, James, your families are far away from D.C., but we are sending our love and respect to all corners of the world."

Attendees filled the main section of the cathedral's nave and its side transepts for the service, which included remembrances of the slain humanitarians, readings from Jewish, Muslim and Christian traditions and prayers for peace. Musicians performing include cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

The gathering included second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Harris, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell.

As of early April, at least 224 humanitarian workers had been killed in the Israel-Hamas war that began last October. According to the U.N. Security Council, the figure is "more than three times as many humanitarian aid workers killed in any single conflict recorded in a single year."

Israel has apologized for the attack that killed the seven workers, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying his country "deeply regrets the tragic incident."

The Israeli military says the incident violated its protocols, punishing those responsible. But World Central Kitchen says that's not enough, calling for an independent investigation and noting Israel's acknowledgement that its aid team had followed established communications procedures.

Ismael Abu Dayyah / AP / AP Palestinians inspect a vehicle with the logo of the World Central Kitchen wrecked by an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza, on April 2, 2024. A memorial at the National Cathedral in Washington on April 25 will honor the seven WCK workers killed in the attack.

"The root cause of the unjustified rocket fire on our convoy is the severe lack of food in Gaza," the charity said. "Israel needs to dramatically increase the volume of food and medicine traveling by land if it is serious about supporting humanitarian aid."

Andrés also said the focus should be on ending the war.

"All civilians need to be protected, and all innocent people in Gaza need to be fed and safe. And all hostages must be released," he said.

