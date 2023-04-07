© 2023 NPR Illinois
NPR Illinois
Government & Politics

State Week: Brandon Johnson's Chicago victory and the challenges ahead

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler III
Published April 7, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Chicago voters narrowly chose Brandon Johnson over Paul Vallas in this week's mayoral runoff election. The two brought different visions, especially on issues of crime and policing as well as schools. It also became clear the progressive Johnson was able to gain more support among younger voters.

But now that Johnson has won, he inherits many challenges. We discuss the election and what the new mayor will have on his plate.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tonight's City Politics Reporter Heather Cherone.

Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
