State Week: Brandon Johnson's Chicago victory and the challenges ahead

Chicago voters narrowly chose Brandon Johnson over Paul Vallas in this week's mayoral runoff election. The two brought different visions, especially on issues of crime and policing as well as schools. It also became clear the progressive Johnson was able to gain more support among younger voters.

But now that Johnson has won, he inherits many challenges. We discuss the election and what the new mayor will have on his plate.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tonight's City Politics Reporter Heather Cherone.