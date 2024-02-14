© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Sen. Durbin visits Starved Rock region to tout river restoration project and urges U.S. House to take up foreign aid package

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published February 14, 2024 at 2:53 PM CST
Sen. Dick Durbin visits Illinois on Feb. 14, 2024 to announce the Starved Rock Breakwater Project
Yvonne Boose
Sen. Dick Durbin visits Illinois on Feb. 14, 2024 to announce the Starved Rock Breakwater Project

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says the Senate did the right thing by passing additional aid for Ukraine

The $95 billion package also includes funds or Israel and Taiwan. It faces an uncertain futurein the House. 

“Now the Speaker of the House has said that the Republicans there won't allow a vote on the issue,” Durbin said Wednesday. “That's wrong. That's just plain wrong. Giving victory to Vladimir Putin is not in the best interests of peace in this world.” 

Durbin made the comments during a visit to Ottawa. 

President Biden and other law makers are urging the House of Representatives to take up the military aid package as soon as possible. 

Republicans say they will not support foreign aid without substantial changes to border policies here in the United States. 

Sen. Durbin was in Illinois for the groundbreaking ceremony for a project aimed to restore aquatic vegetation in a portion of the Illinois River. 

The Starved Rock Breakwater Project is an effort led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. 

Durbin says this idea to improve the ecosystems has been working its way through Congress since 2007. 

He says the Starved Rock location is important. 

“We have 40% of the bird species and 25% of the North American fish species all right here in the upper Mississippi and Illinois watersheds,” Durbin said. “Now we're doing something to restore them to make sure that these wildlife creatures have a possibility of a future.” 

It’s the third project within the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program. The long-term plan is intended to modernize Illinois locks and dams. 

The Starved Rock Project is expected to be done in October.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
