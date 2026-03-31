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Springfield Police release video, statement after use of force arrest| First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published March 31, 2026 at 6:45 AM CDT
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First Listen for Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

* The Springfield Police Department said an officer followed training and protocols when subduing a suspect last week Witness video showed the 19-year-old woman pinned to the ground when the officer allegedly struck her.

* More remains have been found in a Will County field where a missing man was discovered last week.

* State lawmakers are moving to rename a portion of a Chicago expressway after the late Rev. Jesse Jackson

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