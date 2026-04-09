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Midwest Toy & Comic Fest comes to Decatur and Springfield the next two weekends

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Craig McFarland
Published April 9, 2026 at 8:12 AM CDT
Midwest Toy & Comic Fest

Craig speaks with Mickey Tate, founder of the Midwest Toy & Comic Fest about the upcoming shows in Decatur and Springfield. The Decatur show happens this weekend, April 11-12, at the Decatur Civic Center. Springfield will be held April 18-19 at the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fair Grounds. Both shows will be $10 per person, kids 12 and under get in free. Mickey speaks with Craig about some of the celebrities coming to the shows, and what people can expect when they come out.

https://www.midwesttoycomicfest.com

Midwest Toy & Comic Fest
Community Voices
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland