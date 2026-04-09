Midwest Toy & Comic Fest comes to Decatur and Springfield the next two weekends

Craig speaks with Mickey Tate, founder of the Midwest Toy & Comic Fest about the upcoming shows in Decatur and Springfield. The Decatur show happens this weekend, April 11-12, at the Decatur Civic Center. Springfield will be held April 18-19 at the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fair Grounds. Both shows will be $10 per person, kids 12 and under get in free. Mickey speaks with Craig about some of the celebrities coming to the shows, and what people can expect when they come out.

https://www.midwesttoycomicfest.com