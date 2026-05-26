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Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate.
Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois.
Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources.
Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.

Are you availabile to be a local fill-in anchor on Morning Edition and/or All Things Considered?
Must be available with notice either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

The Nature of Freedom: A Literary Commemoration of Juneteenth - June 18

The Nature of Freedom: A Literary Commemoration of Juneteenth - June 18

The Nature of Freedom: A Literary Commemoration of Juneteenth is a readers theater piece; a style of theater in which the actors present the script without costumes, scenery, or special lighting. Actors use only scripts and vocal expression to help the audience understand and follow the story. Sources are cited throughout the 30-minute act and include: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks, Langston Hughes, Harriet Tubman, Dr. Maya Angelou, Robert Smalls, Harriet Beecher Stowe, and Henry Bibb. The play is directed by Reggie Guyton, with script by Ed MacMurdo.

This special presentation will take place on Wednesday evening, June 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the ALPLM Union Theater. The program is free to attend but advance registration is required.

There are additional opportunities for you to experience this inspiring production.

Thursday, June 11, at 12:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 13, at 12:00 p.m.
Wednesday, June 17, at 12:00 p.m.
Friday, June 19, at 12:00 p.m.
The daytime performances are included with your regular museum admission.

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM)
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM)
212 N 6th St
Springfield, Illinois 62701
2175588844
Susan.R.Dunne@illinois.gov
https://presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/visit/plan-your-visit-overview/