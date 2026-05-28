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Ferrari unveiled its first EV model. The response has been lukewarm

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published May 28, 2026 at 3:46 AM CDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Mack Hogan of Inside EVs about the lukewarm consumer response to Ferrari's first electric vehicle.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep