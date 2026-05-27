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Florida's costly 'Alligator Alcatraz' could soon close

WUSF | By Meghan Bowman
Published May 27, 2026 at 3:40 AM CDT

A detention center in the Florida Everglades dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" has become too expensive to maintain and may soon close.

Copyright 2026 WUSF 89.7
Meghan Bowman