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Comedian Josh Johnson talks about his new standup special, 'Symphony'

NPR | By A Martínez
Published May 27, 2026 at 3:40 AM CDT

Comedian Josh Johnson, best known for his work on "The Daily Show," gets his own HBO Max standup special, "Symphony."

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.