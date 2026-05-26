How the post-grad job search can weigh on mental health

It’s college graduation season for the class of 2026, and we want to know about how the job search is going for you — or someone you love — as you climb the first step of your career ladder. We’ve been asking listeners to share their experiences and want to spotlight one in particular that stuck with us.

Here & Now listener Joshua Beach of Roseville, Calif., joins host Robin Young to talk about the mental health aspect of job hunting.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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