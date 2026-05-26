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As Trump touts progress on Iran talks, major obstacles remain

NPR | By Aya Batrawy,
Franco Ordoñez
Published May 26, 2026 at 2:54 PM CDT

President Trump heralded an advance in making a deal with Iran to end the war, but the way forward remains unclear.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez