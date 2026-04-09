Miami Sweet Heat stop by the Front Row Network

The Front Row Network is please to be speaking with 5-time WOW World Tag Team Champions, Lindsey and Laurie. The two sisters discuss their cosmic connection in the ring and how they have dominated since their time WOW began. Brandon also asks them about what's on the agenda for the current championship reign.

WOW - Women Of Wrestling is the premier all-female sports entertainment property, co-founded and co-owned by Jeanie Buss and David McLane. Led by the inspiring larger-than-life WOW Superheroes and their in-ring rivalries, WOW is an action-packed saga showcasing supreme athleticism and empowering stories centered around uplifting women and fans of all ages around the world.

WOW airs weekly in syndication across the U.S. and on VICE TV. All episodes from seasons one, two and three can be streamed on Pluto TV’s dedicated WOW channel. Seasons two and three are currently available to stream on Tubi and season two is available on Paramount+. Paramount Global Content

Fans can check their local listings and learn more about WOW on wowe.com.