Leonard and Jessie Maltin bring 'Family Movie Night Menus' to Front Row Classics

Front Row Classics is thrilled to welcome Leonard and Jessie Maltin to chat about their new book, “Family Movie Night Menus: Receipes & Films for Unforgettable Times Together”. The book features 25 unforgettable family films and pairs them with specific receipe for your family to enjoy together with the film. The father/daughter duo discuss the origins of the book and how introducing young people to classic film can inspire them to be life-long aficionados.

Family Movie Night Menus: Recipes & Films for Unforgettable Times Together” is available from Turner Classic Movies and Running Press wherever books are sold.

Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most recognized and respected film critics and historians. He is also a husband, father, and grandfather who has a long association with family-friendly films, from hosting Our Gang/The Little Rascals on home video to introducing The Walt Disney Treasures collectible DVDs—and reprising that role for four years on Turner Classic Movies. He and his daughter Jessie work together on a variety of projects, including a weekly interview podcast, Maltin on Movies, which has run since 2016.

Jessie Maltin was born into the entertainment industry and has been lucky enough to gain experience in many different functions, from wardrobe to publicity. She is proudest of the work she does with her dad, running leonardmaltin.com and sharing the microphone for interviews with everyone from Angela Lansbury to Al Pacino, Norman Lear to Amy Adams and Jordan Peele.