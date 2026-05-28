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More than 500 people have died in Bangladesh measles outbreak

NPR | By Gabrielle Emanuel
Published May 28, 2026 at 3:48 AM CDT

Bangladesh is scrambling to vaccinate more children amid a measles outbreak that has killed more than 500 people, most of them children.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Gabrielle Emanuel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]