How a grassroots program is helping farmers teach each other regenerative ag practices

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All of Greg Thoren’s cows are technically identified by the number on their ear tag. But when he drives around his pastures checking in on his animals, they go by another name: Sweetie.

“Hey, sweetie,” he reassured one cow — her ear labeled 604. “Hi, honey. You're okay.”

In the spring, one of Thoren’s daily tasks is tooling around looking for calves that were born overnight. This cow had a newborn.

“You're okay. You had that baby this morning.”

He stepped out of the truck, caught hold of the calf, and in a few moments had looked it over, tagged its ear and popped back into the truck. He made a couple of notes in a battered pocket notebook and continued on through the fields.

Thoren comes out to greet his cows most days, bringing a pile of hay in the bed of his old pickup truck as a snack. If he stops for long enough, the herd descends on his truck, eating straight from the bed.

Jess Savage / WNIJ One of Greg Thoren’s cows munches on some hay April 13, 2026 in Stockton, Illinois. He likes to bring a pickup truck bed full of hay out with him when he goes to check on his animals, and if he stops long enough, they’ll swarm his truck.

He’s a regenerative farmer, which means that as much as he cares for his animals, he cares about his soil more. He used to work the land as intensely as any other conventional farmer, but he quit “cold turkey” years ago.

Now, he’s cover-cropping, rotational-grazing, no-tilling and trying out any other conservation method he wants to experiment with. And it’s showing interesting results: He’s saving a lot of money, his cows are healthier, and his profits are growing. Plus, researchers have shown that these and similar conservation methods reduce soil erosion, water pollution and help to store more carbon in the soil compared to conventional methods.

He also shares what he’s learned with a group called the Jo Daviess County Soil and Water Health Coalition.

The work they do is at the heart of the “farmer-led movement,” a grassroots initiative to put farmers at the center of agricultural innovation, rather than top-down academics or government officials. The movement is well underway in northwest Illinois, and similar examples can be found throughout the U.S. and across the globe.

The coalition believes that one of the most effective ways to make farms more resilient — and more profitable — is to invite people into farmer-led conversations about soil health and water quality. Many farmers in the coalition are trying their own conservation methods and sharing the outcomes at field days and regular meetups.

This shared knowledge is meant to create a community of farmers who are shifting their mindset. They show up to learn from one another and experiment with conservation themselves. The coalition estimates their outreach, education and events have reached hundreds of people.

‘Figuring out practices that will work’

Corn Belt farmers are in the midst of multiple crises. Conventional farming practices are contributing to pollution, erosion and financial misfortune. Farm debt and bankruptcies are rising, and so are prices for inputs like fertilizer, pesticides and fuel. Meanwhile, the prices farmers get for crops like corn, soybeans and wheat are on a downturn. The Midwest lost more than 30,000 farms between 2017 and 2024 .

The farmer-led movement offers an answer to these crises.

“Change is what needs to happen,” said Beth Baranski, the organizing secretary for the Jo Daviess County Soil and Water Health Coalition. “The farmer-led movement allows people to share the risk and minimize the risk. … The key is the farmers on their farms, in their fields, figuring out the practices that will work for them to achieve these goals.”

Many farmers in the movement are still using conventional practices. It’s not necessarily the goal of the coalition to convince everyone to take on 100% regenerative practices. The group recognizes every farmer comes to it from a different place and has different priorities for their land and operations. Even if they wanted to try regenerative farming practices, razor-thin margins make it financially risky to make the switch.

Instead, the goal is for farmers to show their neighbors what’s possible and learn from each other.

Jess Savage / WNIJ A thick clump of aggregated soil from one of Greg Thoren’s fields in Stockton, Illinois, which he showed curious farmers who attended his field day April 3, 2026. The roots can grow many times longer into the soil than the height of the grass. The main goal of any field day hosted by someone from the Jo Daviess County Soil and Water Health Coalition is to share thoughts and findings related to regenerative agriculture. On this particular day, people from a local university and a farming-led learning center spoke.

And while there are plenty of government programs and grants and incentives that could help in theory, Baranski said many farmers are skeptical about how well they actually work. She said that, generally, they’re more likely to trust another farmer.

"Somebody coming from the corporate world or from an institution … and saying, ‘This is what you need to do,’ is not as effective as a neighboring farmer who has tried one practice and found it beneficial,” she said.

‘Farmers tend to push it’

The coalition offers connection and tested solutions to some of agriculture’s biggest problems. But it’s a slow-growing movement, and much of the industry is set up to work in opposition to the coalition’s goals, said Jonathan Coppess, an associate professor of agricultural policy at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

"When things are tight and margins are tough, what we've seen historically is farmers tend to push it, right? You push the land, you try to put more land in production,” he said.

Coppess said policy coming from the government should support innovation like regenerative agriculture so farmers don’t have to choose between protecting soil and water and making a profit. But he said policies act like a barrier instead.

“If you're running tight — or even sometimes negative — margins on a crop, you're going to try to get more of that crop so you can have a little bit more room to market it. And you're going to try to do everything you can to put bushels in the bin.”

He said that pressure makes it that much harder for farmers to move away from conventional practices and try conservation.

“In theory, farmers could just decide to put less nitrogen on (their fields),” he said. “The risk of doing that is pretty significant. And so our policies may be making it worse ... but we're also not addressing those issues. And so to me, it's almost like paradoxes within paradoxes wrapped in ironies.”

He said conservation-minded farmers can be put at a competitive disadvantage to other farmers and across the supply chain.

“Farmers doing conservation practices are some of our most innovative,” he said. “They're thinking well ahead. … Maybe it takes three or four or five years for this practice to really begin to pay off, and that's a really critical but difficult investment.”

Jess Savage / WNIJ Greg Thoren kneels down April 13, 2026, to check cover crops he recently planted — a mix of barley, oats, clover and sugar beets. Last year, he grew corn in the same field in Stockton, Illinois. The plants are just barely poking up in the soil in the spring, but he’ll set his cows out to graze them by mid-summer.

The farmer-led movement does have some federal backing. The coalition got seed money from an organization called the Fishers & Farmers Partnership, which uses Congress-appropriated money to support similar projects in the Midwest. They also support projects that actually install conservation practices. So far, they’ve funded 70 projects , and with matching funds from other sources to support these projects, they’ve generated more than $9 million for initiatives that put farmers at the center of the conversation.

Amy Smith is one of the directors of the partnership. She said it is important to fund work that starts with the farmer.

“We're focusing on the farmer because we're focusing on people,” she said. “We are sitting with that farmer at the table, and we're pulling in other people that they can connect with, and then they're doing the same on the back end. They're connecting with neighbors; they're connecting with local county members.”

The partnership has awarded grants for more than 15 years, and so far, they’ve helped to enhance 113 habitats and conserve almost 40,000 acres of land. Since 2021, their work has engaged more than 175,000 people in outreach or education events like the ones Jo Daviess County Soil and Water Health Coalition hosts.

“Creating this mind shift in one farmer can lead to the mind shift of 20,” Smith said. “And that's where we see watershed-scale change, landscape-scale change.”

Inviting people in

As Thoren turned his truck onto the dirt road towards home, he said even though farming this way isn’t exactly easy, when it’s stripped down to the basics, it’s pretty simple.

“You’ve got to think about the farm. It's not about the people. It's about the farm. It's about the land. It's about the soil. That's why I tell these young people, ‘Come in with me.’ I said, ‘It's not about me. It's not about you. It's about the soil.’”

Jess Savage / WNIJ A scattered herd of Greg Thoren’s cows in Stockton, Illinois, April 13, 2026.

That kind of understanding doesn’t come easy under the current industry that incentivizes conventional farming, he said. But when farmers’ minds start to shift, so can the whole system.

"It just all comes together,” Thoren said. “It's not the system. It's the mindset of the person to get the system activated, but you got to have the mindset of the person first. That's my true belief.”

He’s hosting a field day later this summer, and other farmers connected to the group are hosting their own field days, as well. It’s a testament to the success of the coalition; they get to be in a supporting role to farmers who are leading the way forward.