© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate.
Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois.
Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources.
Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.

Are you availabile to be a local fill-in anchor on Morning Edition and/or All Things Considered?
Must be available with notice either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

AI could decimate Phoenix's white-collar job market. What would that mean for the rest of the U.S.?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 27, 2026 at 11:06 AM CDT

Phoenix has long been the U.S. call-center capital, but artificial intelligence advancements could spell disaster for many of the white-collar jobs in customer service, data entry and payroll processing that have been the bedrock of the city’s thriving middle class.

For more on the existential threat AI poses to the city and what it could tell us about the rest of the country, host Indira Lakshmanan speaks to Roben Farzad, host of the podcast Full Disclosure.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom