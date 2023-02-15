© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HIRING! Help fund the NPR Illinois mission to inform the community by securing business sponsorships.

LA firefighters head to Turkey to help with earthquake recovery

Published February 15, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST

Members of a search and rescue team from the Los Angeles County Fire Department are in Turkey assisting with earthquake recovery.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Los Angeles firefighter Frank Infante, who is in Turkey now.

How to help earthquake victims:

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories