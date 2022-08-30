The top of The X Chart is Ripe this week
91Nine The X chart for the Week of August 21-27, 2022.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Artist - Title (Label)
|1. Ripe - Settling (Glassnote)
|2. Nikki Lane - First High (New West)
|3. Vance Joy - Clarity (Liberation)
|4. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) (Noble and Brite)
|5. Death Cab for Cutie - Here to Forever (Atlantic)
|6. Måneskin - Supermodel (Epic)
|7. Matt Maeson - Blood Runs Red (Atlantic)
|8. Maggie Rogers - Want Want (Capitol)
|9. Highly Suspect - Naturally Born Killer (Roadrunner)
|10. Cafuné - Tek It (Elektra)
|11. Panic! at the Disco - Viva Las Vengeance (Fueled by Ramen)
|12. Ice Nine Kills - The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) (Fearless)
|13. AJR - I Won't (Mercury)
|14. Girlfriends - High Again (Big Noise Music Group)
|15. Disturbed - Hey You (Reprise)
|16. Giovannie and the Hired Guns - Ramon Ayala (Crush)
|17. Arcade Fire - Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) (Columbia)
|18. Eva Under Fire - Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) (Better Noise Music)
|19. Imagine Dragons - Bones (Interscope)
|20. Three Days Grace - Lifetime (RCA)
|21. Cut Flowers - Leper (Cut Flowers)
|22. Arlo McKinley - To Die For (Oh Boy)
|23. Shinedown - Daylight (Atlantic)
|24. Milky Chance - Synchronize (Muggelig)
|25. Jack White - What's the Trick? (Third Man)
|26. The 1975 - Part of the Band (Dirty Hit)
|27. Walk The Moon - Giants (RCA)
|28. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (ATO)
|29. Rhodes and Battles - Slow Press (Rhodes and Battles)
|30. Sharon Van Etten - Mistakes (Jagjajuwar)
|31. Em Beihold - Numb Little Bug (Republic)
|32. Charley Crockett - I'm Just a Clown (Thirty Tigers)
|33. Brandon Santini - Don't Shake the Devil's Hand (Brandon Santini)
|34. The Sunflower Headlights - Avalanche (The Sunflower Headlights)
|35. Andrew Bird - Make a Picture (Wegaman)
|36. Amanda Shires - Hawk for the Dove (ATO)
|37. Nicki Bluhm - Friends (How to Do It) (Compass)
|38. Yungblud - The Funeral (Locomotion)
|39. Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You (Stephen Sanchez)
|40. Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Parkwood)
|41. Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now) (d8pm)
|42. Lumineers - A.M. Radio (Dualtone)
|43. Demi Lovato - Skin of My Teeth (Island)
|44. Honey Cellar - Around (Honey Cellar)
|45. The Killers - Boy (Island)
|46. Five Finger Death Punch - AfterLife (Better Noise Music)
|47. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats - I'm On Your Side (Stax)
|48. Marcus Mumford - Grace (Capitol)
|49. Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck) (Epic)
|50. American Aquarium - All I Needed (Losing Side)
|51. Plains - Problem With It (Anti)
|52. Will Hoge - John Prines' Cadillac (EDLO)
|53. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers - I Got This (Abeyance)
|54. Madison Cunningham - Hospital (Verve Forecast)
|55. Sonic Youth - Machine (Three Lobed)
|56. Caamp - The Otter ()
|57. Harry Styles - As It Was (Columbia)
|58. Timo Arthur - I Wish I'd Thought of That (1340607 Records DK)
|59. Marshmello - Numb (feat. Khalid) ()
|60. Jack Johnson - One Step Ahead (Jack Johnson)
|61. Dirty Heads - Life's Been Good (Better Noise Music)
|62. Almost Monday - Sun Keeps On Shining (Hollywood)
|63. Silversun Pickups - Scared Together (New Machine)
Bubbling up:
|Patty Griffin
|Don't Mind (feat. Robert Plant)
|Silversun Pickups
|Scared Together
|Allison Ponthier
|Hollywood Forever Cemetary
|Dropkick Murphys
|Two 6's Upside Down
|Jawny
|Take It Back (feat. Beck)
|The Black Keys
|It Ain't Over
|Taylor Rae
|Just Be
Added this week:
Local artists in bold.
