The top of The X Chart is Ripe this week

91Nine The X chart for the Week of August 21-27, 2022.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Artist - Title (Label) 1. Ripe - Settling (Glassnote) 2. Nikki Lane - First High (New West) 3. Vance Joy - Clarity (Liberation) 4. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) (Noble and Brite) 5. Death Cab for Cutie - Here to Forever (Atlantic) 6. Måneskin - Supermodel (Epic) 7. Matt Maeson - Blood Runs Red (Atlantic) 8. Maggie Rogers - Want Want (Capitol) 9. Highly Suspect - Naturally Born Killer (Roadrunner) 10. Cafuné - Tek It (Elektra) 11. Panic! at the Disco - Viva Las Vengeance (Fueled by Ramen) 12. Ice Nine Kills - The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) (Fearless) 13. AJR - I Won't (Mercury) 14. Girlfriends - High Again (Big Noise Music Group) 15. Disturbed - Hey You (Reprise) 16. Giovannie and the Hired Guns - Ramon Ayala (Crush) 17. Arcade Fire - Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) (Columbia) 18. Eva Under Fire - Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) (Better Noise Music) 19. Imagine Dragons - Bones (Interscope) 20. Three Days Grace - Lifetime (RCA) 21. Cut Flowers - Leper (Cut Flowers) 22. Arlo McKinley - To Die For (Oh Boy) 23. Shinedown - Daylight (Atlantic) 24. Milky Chance - Synchronize (Muggelig) 25. Jack White - What's the Trick? (Third Man) 26. The 1975 - Part of the Band (Dirty Hit) 27. Walk The Moon - Giants (RCA) 28. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (ATO) 29. Rhodes and Battles - Slow Press (Rhodes and Battles) 30. Sharon Van Etten - Mistakes (Jagjajuwar) 31. Em Beihold - Numb Little Bug (Republic) 32. Charley Crockett - I'm Just a Clown (Thirty Tigers) 33. Brandon Santini - Don't Shake the Devil's Hand (Brandon Santini) 34. The Sunflower Headlights - Avalanche (The Sunflower Headlights) 35. Andrew Bird - Make a Picture (Wegaman) 36. Amanda Shires - Hawk for the Dove (ATO) 37. Nicki Bluhm - Friends (How to Do It) (Compass) 38. Yungblud - The Funeral (Locomotion) 39. Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You (Stephen Sanchez) 40. Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Parkwood) 41. Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now) (d8pm) 42. Lumineers - A.M. Radio (Dualtone) 43. Demi Lovato - Skin of My Teeth (Island) 44. Honey Cellar - Around (Honey Cellar) 45. The Killers - Boy (Island) 46. Five Finger Death Punch - AfterLife (Better Noise Music) 47. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats - I'm On Your Side (Stax) 48. Marcus Mumford - Grace (Capitol) 49. Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck) (Epic) 50. American Aquarium - All I Needed (Losing Side) 51. Plains - Problem With It (Anti) 52. Will Hoge - John Prines' Cadillac (EDLO) 53. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers - I Got This (Abeyance) 54. Madison Cunningham - Hospital (Verve Forecast) 55. Sonic Youth - Machine (Three Lobed) 56. Caamp - The Otter () 57. Harry Styles - As It Was (Columbia) 58. Timo Arthur - I Wish I'd Thought of That (1340607 Records DK) 59. Marshmello - Numb (feat. Khalid) () 60. Jack Johnson - One Step Ahead (Jack Johnson) 61. Dirty Heads - Life's Been Good (Better Noise Music) 62. Almost Monday - Sun Keeps On Shining (Hollywood) 63. Silversun Pickups - Scared Together (New Machine)

Bubbling up:



Patty Griffin Don't Mind (feat. Robert Plant) Silversun Pickups Scared Together Allison Ponthier Hollywood Forever Cemetary Dropkick Murphys Two 6's Upside Down Jawny Take It Back (feat. Beck) The Black Keys It Ain't Over Taylor Rae Just Be

Added this week:

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!