Want Want more Maggie Rogers on The X Chart

91Nine The X chart for the Week of July 24-30, 2022.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Artist - Title (Publisher) 1. Vance Joy - Clarity (Liberation) 2. Nikki Lane - First High (New West) 3. Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now) (d8pm) 4. Weezer - A Little Bit Of Love (Atlantic) 5. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) (Noble and Brite) 6. Maggie Rogers - Want Want (Capitol) 7. Arcade Fire - Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) (Columbia) 8. Bob Moses - Love Brand New (Astrawerks) 9. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats - I'm On Your Side (Stax) 10. The Black Keys - Wild Child (Nonesuch) 11. Lizzo - It's About Damn Time (Nice Life) 12. Ice Nine Kills - The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) (Fearless) 13. Caamp - Believe (MOM + POP) 14. Milky Chance - Synchronize (Muggelig) 15. Panic! at the Disco - Viva Las Vengeance (Fueled by Ramen) 16. The Offspring - Behind Your Walls (Concord) 17. Florence + The Machine - My Love (Polydor) 18. Walk The Moon - Giants (RCA) 19. Sarah Shook & The Disclaimers - I Got This (Abeyance) 20. Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under (Polydor) 21. The Lovelorn - Love Myself (1854970 Records DK2) 22. Dorothy - Rest In Peace (Roc Nation) 23. Chadi MC - Crush On (Chadi MC) 24. Solar Chariot - The House in the Waterfall (Solar Chariot) 25. Cut Flowers - Leper (Cut Flowers) 26. Brandon Santini - Don't Shake the Devil's Hand (Brandon Santini) 27. Mt. Joy - Lemon Tree (Mt. Joy Songs) 28. A.D. Carson - And Per Se And (feat. Mickey Factz) (radio edit) (A.D. Carson) 29. Rhodes and Battles - Slow Press (Rhodes and Battles) 30. Andrew Bird - Make a Picture (Wegaman) 31. Timo Arthur - I Wish I'd Thought of That (1340607 Records DK) 32. Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You (Stephen Sanchez) 33. Matt Maeson - Blood Runs Red (Atlantic) 34. Måneskin - Supermodel (Epic) 35. Mavis Staples & Levon Helm - You Got to Move (Anti) 36. Nicki Bluhm - Friends (How to Do It) (Compass) 37. Cafuné - Tek It (Elektra) 38. Tank and the Bangas - No ID (Wave Forest) 39. Kevin Morby - This Is a Photograph (Dead Oceans) 40. Sons of Silver - Cause of My Pain (4l Entertainment) 41. Marcus King - Hard Working Man (American Workings Main) 42. Soccer Mommy - Shotgun (Loma Vista) 43. Father John Misty - Goodbye Mr. Blue (Sub Pop) 44. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (ATO) 45. Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Parkwood) 46. Sharon Van Etten - Mistakes (Jagjajuwar) 47. Zippir Collective - Playing Possum (feat. Papa Luke, Junior Pasare & Kid Ziggy (radio edit) (Zippir Collective) 48. Will Hoge - John Prines' Cadillac (EDLO) 49. Harry Styles - As It Was (Columbia) 50. Mother Mother - Hayloft II (Warner) 51. Phoebe Bridgers - Sidelines (Dead Oceans) 52. Belle and Sebastian - Unnecessary Drama (Belle and Sebastian) 53. Dungen - Nattens Sista Stimma Ljus (Mexican Summer) 54. Ray LaMontagne - I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) (Liula) 55. Yungblud - The Funeral (Locomotion) 56. Mitski - Love Me More (Dead Oceans) 57. BoyWithUke - Toxic (Universal) 58. Eva Under Fire - Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) (Better Noise Music) 59. My Chemical Romance - The Foundations of Decay (Reprise) 60. Em Beihold - Numb Little Bug () 61. The Interrupters - In the Mirror (Hellcat) 62. Giovannie and the Hired Guns - Ramon Ayala (Crush) 63. Seth Walker - The Future Ain't What It Used To Be (Royal Potato Family)

Top 10 bubbling up:



Dirty Heads Life's Been Good Demi Lovato Skin of My Teeth Arlo Parks Softly Madison Cunningham Hospital Honey Cellar Around The A's He Needs Me The Black Keys Good Love (feat. Billy Gibbons) The Wombats This Car Drives All By Itself Thundercat Fly Like an Eagle Rise Against Last Man Standing Close

Tracks added this week:



Disturbed Hey You Shinedown Daylight Taylor Rae Just Be Jessie Ware Free Yourself Orianthi Light It Up Sammy Hagar & The Circle Crazy Times Mavis Staples You Are Not Alone Bush More than Machines Jawny Take It Back (feat. Beck) Patti Griffin Don't Mind (feat. Robert Plant) Charley Crockett I'm Just a Clown

Local artists in bold.

