Want Want more Maggie Rogers on The X Chart
91Nine The X chart for the Week of July 24-30, 2022.
Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Artist - Title (Publisher)
|1. Vance Joy - Clarity (Liberation)
|2. Nikki Lane - First High (New West)
|3. Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now) (d8pm)
|4. Weezer - A Little Bit Of Love (Atlantic)
|5. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) (Noble and Brite)
|6. Maggie Rogers - Want Want (Capitol)
|7. Arcade Fire - Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) (Columbia)
|8. Bob Moses - Love Brand New (Astrawerks)
|9. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats - I'm On Your Side (Stax)
|10. The Black Keys - Wild Child (Nonesuch)
|11. Lizzo - It's About Damn Time (Nice Life)
|12. Ice Nine Kills - The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) (Fearless)
|13. Caamp - Believe (MOM + POP)
|14. Milky Chance - Synchronize (Muggelig)
|15. Panic! at the Disco - Viva Las Vengeance (Fueled by Ramen)
|16. The Offspring - Behind Your Walls (Concord)
|17. Florence + The Machine - My Love (Polydor)
|18. Walk The Moon - Giants (RCA)
|19. Sarah Shook & The Disclaimers - I Got This (Abeyance)
|20. Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under (Polydor)
|21. The Lovelorn - Love Myself (1854970 Records DK2)
|22. Dorothy - Rest In Peace (Roc Nation)
|23. Chadi MC - Crush On (Chadi MC)
|24. Solar Chariot - The House in the Waterfall (Solar Chariot)
|25. Cut Flowers - Leper (Cut Flowers)
|26. Brandon Santini - Don't Shake the Devil's Hand (Brandon Santini)
|27. Mt. Joy - Lemon Tree (Mt. Joy Songs)
|28. A.D. Carson - And Per Se And (feat. Mickey Factz) (radio edit) (A.D. Carson)
|29. Rhodes and Battles - Slow Press (Rhodes and Battles)
|30. Andrew Bird - Make a Picture (Wegaman)
|31. Timo Arthur - I Wish I'd Thought of That (1340607 Records DK)
|32. Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You (Stephen Sanchez)
|33. Matt Maeson - Blood Runs Red (Atlantic)
|34. Måneskin - Supermodel (Epic)
|35. Mavis Staples & Levon Helm - You Got to Move (Anti)
|36. Nicki Bluhm - Friends (How to Do It) (Compass)
|37. Cafuné - Tek It (Elektra)
|38. Tank and the Bangas - No ID (Wave Forest)
|39. Kevin Morby - This Is a Photograph (Dead Oceans)
|40. Sons of Silver - Cause of My Pain (4l Entertainment)
|41. Marcus King - Hard Working Man (American Workings Main)
|42. Soccer Mommy - Shotgun (Loma Vista)
|43. Father John Misty - Goodbye Mr. Blue (Sub Pop)
|44. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (ATO)
|45. Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Parkwood)
|46. Sharon Van Etten - Mistakes (Jagjajuwar)
|47. Zippir Collective - Playing Possum (feat. Papa Luke, Junior Pasare & Kid Ziggy (radio edit) (Zippir Collective)
|48. Will Hoge - John Prines' Cadillac (EDLO)
|49. Harry Styles - As It Was (Columbia)
|50. Mother Mother - Hayloft II (Warner)
|51. Phoebe Bridgers - Sidelines (Dead Oceans)
|52. Belle and Sebastian - Unnecessary Drama (Belle and Sebastian)
|53. Dungen - Nattens Sista Stimma Ljus (Mexican Summer)
|54. Ray LaMontagne - I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) (Liula)
|55. Yungblud - The Funeral (Locomotion)
|56. Mitski - Love Me More (Dead Oceans)
|57. BoyWithUke - Toxic (Universal)
|58. Eva Under Fire - Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) (Better Noise Music)
|59. My Chemical Romance - The Foundations of Decay (Reprise)
|60. Em Beihold - Numb Little Bug ()
|61. The Interrupters - In the Mirror (Hellcat)
|62. Giovannie and the Hired Guns - Ramon Ayala (Crush)
|63. Seth Walker - The Future Ain't What It Used To Be (Royal Potato Family)
Top 10 bubbling up:
|Dirty Heads
|Life's Been Good
|Demi Lovato
|Skin of My Teeth
|Arlo Parks
|Softly
|Madison Cunningham
|Hospital
|Honey Cellar
|Around
|The A's
|He Needs Me
|The Black Keys
|Good Love (feat. Billy Gibbons)
|The Wombats
|This Car Drives All By Itself
|Thundercat
|Fly Like an Eagle
|Rise Against
|Last Man Standing Close
Tracks added this week:
|Disturbed
|Hey You
|Shinedown
|Daylight
|Taylor Rae
|Just Be
|Jessie Ware
|Free Yourself
|Orianthi
|Light It Up
|Sammy Hagar & The Circle
|Crazy Times
|Mavis Staples
|You Are Not Alone
|Bush
|More than Machines
|Jawny
|Take It Back (feat. Beck)
|Patti Griffin
|Don't Mind (feat. Robert Plant)
|Charley Crockett
|I'm Just a Clown
Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!