Honey Cellar is bubbling up The X Chart after recent Buzz Bomb show
91Nine The X chart for the Week of July 17-23, 2022.
Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Title - Artist (Publisher)
|1. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation)
|2. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
|3. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks)
|4. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm)
|5. The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) - Ice Nine Kills (Fearless)
|6. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig)
|7. Viva Las Vengeance - Panic! at the Disco (Fueled by Ramen)
|8. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax)
|9. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life)
|10. Giants - Walk The Moon (RCA)
|11. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord)
|12. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation)
|13. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
|14. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite)
|15. First High - Nikki Lane (New West)
|16. Want Want - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
|17. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP)
|18. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch)
|19. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
|20. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
|21. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
|22. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista)
|23. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca)
|24. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise)
|25. The House in the Waterfall - Solar Chariot (Solar Chariot)
|26. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic)
|27. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop)
|28. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion)
|29. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez (Stephen Sanchez)
|30. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner)
|31. Cause of My Pain - Sons of Silver (4l Entertainment)
|32. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia)
|33. Blood Runs Red - Matt Maeson (Atlantic)
|34. Mistakes - Sharon Van Etten (Jagjajuwar)
|35. Nattens Sista Stimma Ljus - Dungen (Mexican Summer)
|36. Leper - Cut Flowers (Cut Flowers)
|37. And Per Se And (feat. Mickey Factz) (radio edit) - A.D. Carson (A.D. Carson)
|38. Crush On - Chadi MC (Chadi MC)
|39. Friends (How to Do It) - Nicki Bluhm (Compass)
|40. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula)
|41. These Are the Ways - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner)
|42. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
|43. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
|44. Make a Picture - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
|45. I Wish I'd Thought of That - Timo Arthur (1340607 Records DK)
|46. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal)
|47. Playing Possum (feat. Papa Luke, Junior Pasare & Kid Ziggy (radio edit) - Zippir Collective (Zippir Collective)
|48. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
|49. Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) - Eva Under Fire (Better Noise Music)
|50. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
|51. Break My Soul - Beyoncé (Parkwood)
|52. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope)
|53. Love Me More - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
|54. Slow Press - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
|55. Don't Shake the Devil's Hand - Brandon Santini (Brandon Santini)
|56. I Got This - Sarah Shook & The Disclaimers (Abeyance)
|57. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans)
|58. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush)
|59. Tek It - Cafuné (Elektra)
|60. Unnecessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian)
|61. Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans)
|62. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
|63. Sun Keeps On Shining - Almost Monday (Hollywood)
Why 63? It's many better than 11 and these are the heavy hitters of current songs you'll hear on The X.
Top 10 bubbling up:
|Guided by Voices
|Goggles by Rank
|Honey Cellar
|Around
|The A's
|He Needs Me
|Hot Chip
|Down
|Sonic Youth
|Machine
|Lettuce
|Keep That Funk Alive (feat. Bootsy Collins)
|Death Cab for Cutie
|Roman Candles
|The Dream Syndicate
|Straight Lines
|Brandi Carlile
|You and Me On the Rock (feat. Lucius)
|Rise Against
|Last Man Standing
Tracks added this week:
|Highly Suspect
|Naturally Born Killer
|The 1975
|Part of the Band
|S.G. Goodman
|All My Love Is Coming Back to Me
|Alex Jordan
|Blue
|PJ Western
|Blah Blah Blah
|Tegan and Sara
|Yellow
|Silversun Pickups
|Scared Together
|Weezer
|Records
|Jocelyn & Chris
|Run Away
|Willi Carlisle
|Vanlife
|Thee Sacred Souls
|Easier Said Than Done
|Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
|Flatland Girl (feat. Margo Price)
|Jon Batiste
|Sweet (feat. Pentatonix & Diane Warren)
|Charlie Burg
|Chicago (Take It Or Leave It)
|Dropkick Murphys
|Two 6's Upside Down
|Jack White
|I've Got You Surrounded (With My Love)
|Jitwam
|Equanimity (feat. Melanie Charles)
Local artists in bold.
