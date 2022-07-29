Honey Cellar is bubbling up The X Chart after recent Buzz Bomb show

91Nine The X chart for the Week of July 17-23, 2022.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Title - Artist (Publisher) 1. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation) 2. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic) 3. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks) 4. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm) 5. The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) - Ice Nine Kills (Fearless) 6. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig) 7. Viva Las Vengeance - Panic! at the Disco (Fueled by Ramen) 8. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax) 9. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life) 10. Giants - Walk The Moon (RCA) 11. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord) 12. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation) 13. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor) 14. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite) 15. First High - Nikki Lane (New West) 16. Want Want - Maggie Rogers (Capitol) 17. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP) 18. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch) 19. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia) 20. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor) 21. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs) 22. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista) 23. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca) 24. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise) 25. The House in the Waterfall - Solar Chariot (Solar Chariot) 26. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic) 27. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop) 28. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion) 29. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez (Stephen Sanchez) 30. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner) 31. Cause of My Pain - Sons of Silver (4l Entertainment) 32. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia) 33. Blood Runs Red - Matt Maeson (Atlantic) 34. Mistakes - Sharon Van Etten (Jagjajuwar) 35. Nattens Sista Stimma Ljus - Dungen (Mexican Summer) 36. Leper - Cut Flowers (Cut Flowers) 37. And Per Se And (feat. Mickey Factz) (radio edit) - A.D. Carson (A.D. Carson) 38. Crush On - Chadi MC (Chadi MC) 39. Friends (How to Do It) - Nicki Bluhm (Compass) 40. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula) 41. These Are the Ways - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner) 42. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol) 43. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2) 44. Make a Picture - Andrew Bird (Wegaman) 45. I Wish I'd Thought of That - Timo Arthur (1340607 Records DK) 46. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal) 47. Playing Possum (feat. Papa Luke, Junior Pasare & Kid Ziggy (radio edit) - Zippir Collective (Zippir Collective) 48. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti) 49. Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) - Eva Under Fire (Better Noise Music) 50. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main) 51. Break My Soul - Beyoncé (Parkwood) 52. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope) 53. Love Me More - Mitski (Dead Oceans) 54. Slow Press - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles) 55. Don't Shake the Devil's Hand - Brandon Santini (Brandon Santini) 56. I Got This - Sarah Shook & The Disclaimers (Abeyance) 57. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans) 58. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush) 59. Tek It - Cafuné (Elektra) 60. Unnecessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian) 61. Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans) 62. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man) 63. Sun Keeps On Shining - Almost Monday (Hollywood)

Why 63? It's many better than 11 and these are the heavy hitters of current songs you'll hear on The X.

Top 10 bubbling up:



Guided by Voices Goggles by Rank Honey Cellar Around The A's He Needs Me Hot Chip Down Sonic Youth Machine Lettuce Keep That Funk Alive (feat. Bootsy Collins) Death Cab for Cutie Roman Candles The Dream Syndicate Straight Lines Brandi Carlile You and Me On the Rock (feat. Lucius) Rise Against Last Man Standing

Tracks added this week:



Highly Suspect Naturally Born Killer The 1975 Part of the Band S.G. Goodman All My Love Is Coming Back to Me Alex Jordan Blue PJ Western Blah Blah Blah Tegan and Sara Yellow Silversun Pickups Scared Together Weezer Records Jocelyn & Chris Run Away Willi Carlisle Vanlife Thee Sacred Souls Easier Said Than Done Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Flatland Girl (feat. Margo Price) Jon Batiste Sweet (feat. Pentatonix & Diane Warren) Charlie Burg Chicago (Take It Or Leave It) Dropkick Murphys Two 6's Upside Down Jack White I've Got You Surrounded (With My Love) Jitwam Equanimity (feat. Melanie Charles)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!