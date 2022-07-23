The Shower Scene top ten on The X Chart
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Title - Artist (Publisher)
|1. First High - Nikki Lane (New West)
|2. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP)
|3. Giants - Walk The Moon (RCA)
|4. The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) - Ice Nine Kills (Fearless)
|5. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life)
|6. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax)
|7. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation)
|8. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch)
|9. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite)
|10. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation)
|11. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
|12. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm)
|13. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
|14. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks)
|15. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord)
|16. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
|17. Want Want - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
|18. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig)
|19. Viva Las Vengeance - Panic! at the Disco (Fueled by Ramen)
|20. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
|21. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia)
|22. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
|23. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic)
|24. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner)
|25. Tek It - Cafuné (Elektra)
|26. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans)
|27. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise)
|28. Mistakes - Sharon Van Etten (Jagjajuwar)
|29. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
|30. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista)
|31. Leper - Cut Flowers (Cut Flowers)
|32. And Per Se And (feat. Mickey Factz) (radio edit) - A.D. Carson (A.D. Carson)
|33. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
|34. Playing Possum (feat. Papa Luke, Junior Pasare & Kid Ziggy (radio edit) - Zippir Collective (Zippir Collective)
|35. The House in the Waterfall - Solar Chariot (Solar Chariot)
|36. Cause of My Pain - Sons of Silver (4l Entertainment)
|37. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop)
|38. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion)
|39. I Got This - Sarah Shook & The Disclaimers (Abeyance)
|40. Break My Soul - Beyoncé (Parkwood)
|41. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez (Stephen Sanchez)
|42. Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) - Eva Under Fire (Better Noise Music)
|43. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
|44. Love Me More - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
|45. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula)
|46. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca)
|47. Crush On - Chadi MC (Chadi MC)
|48. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
|49. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope)
|50. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal)
|51. Unnecessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian)
|52. Friends (How to Do It) - Nicki Bluhm (Compass)
|53. Make a Picture - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
|54. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
|55. These Are the Ways - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner)
|56. Don't Shake the Devil's Hand - Brandon Santini (Brandon Santini)
|57. I Wish I'd Thought of That - Timo Arthur (1340607 Records DK)
|58. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush)
|59. Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans)
|60. Blood Runs Red - Matt Maeson (Atlantic)
|61. Slow Press - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
|62. The Future Ain't What It Used To Be - Seth Walker (Royal Potato Family)
|63. In the Mirror - The Interrupters (Hellcat)
|64. Nattens Sista Stimma Ljus - Dungen (Mexican Summer)
|65. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson)
|66. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump)
|67. Gloryland - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO)
|68. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy)
|69. 12th of June - Lyle Lovett (Verve)
|70. Brighter Day - Michael Franti & Spearhead (Boo Boo Wax)
|71. You and Me On the Rock (feat. Lucius) - Brandi Carlile (Low Country Sound)
|72. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
|73. Expectations - Lo Moon (Stngr)
|74. Loved You A Little - The Maine (Photo Finish)
|75. Silence Is Golden - The Beths (Carpark)
|76. Oh, Shadowless - Neko Case (Neko Case)
|77. Don't Bother Me - The Suffers (The Suffers)
|78. Roadkill - Starcrawler (Starcrawler Music)
|79. My Babe - Spoon (Matador)
|80. Dance Around It (feat. Brandi Carlile & Sheryl Crow) - Lucius (Mom+Pop)
|81. Dripfield - Goose (Goose)
|82. Sunburn - Sylvan Esso (Loma Vista)
|83. Do Your Worst - The Happy Fits (Nonesuch)
|84. Days Ahead (feat. Danielle Haim) - Bruce Hornsby (Zappo Productions)
|85. Vision Thing - Simple Minds (BMG)
|86. Hero - Kurt Diemer (Kurt Diemer)
|87. Gonna Lose - Built to Spill (Sub Pop)
|88. Goggles by Rank - Guided by Voices (GBV)
|89. The Pebble - Enamel (Kevin Wasmer)
|90. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote)
|91. Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck) - Ozzy Osbourne (Epic)
|92. Miles and Miles - The Heavy Heavy (ATO)
|93. Avalanche - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
|94. When You Lose Someone - The Dip (Dualtone)
|95. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
|96. 2am - Foals (Q Prime/ADA)
|97. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side)
|98. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes)
|99. Cracker Island - Gorillaz (Parlaphone)
|100. Hear My Dear - Tedeschi Trucks Band (Swamp Family)
Local artists in bold.
