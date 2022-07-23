The Shower Scene top ten on The X Chart

91Nine The X chart for the Week of July 10-16, 2022.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Title - Artist (Publisher) 1. First High - Nikki Lane (New West) 2. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP) 3. Giants - Walk The Moon (RCA) 4. The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) - Ice Nine Kills (Fearless) 5. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life) 6. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax) 7. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation) 8. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch) 9. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite) 10. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation) 11. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic) 12. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm) 13. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia) 14. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks) 15. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord) 16. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor) 17. Want Want - Maggie Rogers (Capitol) 18. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig) 19. Viva Las Vengeance - Panic! at the Disco (Fueled by Ramen) 20. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor) 21. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia) 22. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main) 23. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic) 24. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner) 25. Tek It - Cafuné (Elektra) 26. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans) 27. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise) 28. Mistakes - Sharon Van Etten (Jagjajuwar) 29. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs) 30. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista) 31. Leper - Cut Flowers (Cut Flowers) 32. And Per Se And (feat. Mickey Factz) (radio edit) - A.D. Carson (A.D. Carson) 33. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2) 34. Playing Possum (feat. Papa Luke, Junior Pasare & Kid Ziggy (radio edit) - Zippir Collective (Zippir Collective) 35. The House in the Waterfall - Solar Chariot (Solar Chariot) 36. Cause of My Pain - Sons of Silver (4l Entertainment) 37. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop) 38. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion) 39. I Got This - Sarah Shook & The Disclaimers (Abeyance) 40. Break My Soul - Beyoncé (Parkwood) 41. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez (Stephen Sanchez) 42. Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) - Eva Under Fire (Better Noise Music) 43. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti) 44. Love Me More - Mitski (Dead Oceans) 45. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula) 46. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca) 47. Crush On - Chadi MC (Chadi MC) 48. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol) 49. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope) 50. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal) 51. Unnecessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian) 52. Friends (How to Do It) - Nicki Bluhm (Compass) 53. Make a Picture - Andrew Bird (Wegaman) 54. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man) 55. These Are the Ways - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner) 56. Don't Shake the Devil's Hand - Brandon Santini (Brandon Santini) 57. I Wish I'd Thought of That - Timo Arthur (1340607 Records DK) 58. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush) 59. Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans) 60. Blood Runs Red - Matt Maeson (Atlantic) 61. Slow Press - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles) 62. The Future Ain't What It Used To Be - Seth Walker (Royal Potato Family) 63. In the Mirror - The Interrupters (Hellcat) 64. Nattens Sista Stimma Ljus - Dungen (Mexican Summer) 65. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson) 66. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump) 67. Gloryland - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO) 68. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy) 69. 12th of June - Lyle Lovett (Verve) 70. Brighter Day - Michael Franti & Spearhead (Boo Boo Wax) 71. You and Me On the Rock (feat. Lucius) - Brandi Carlile (Low Country Sound) 72. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel) 73. Expectations - Lo Moon (Stngr) 74. Loved You A Little - The Maine (Photo Finish) 75. Silence Is Golden - The Beths (Carpark) 76. Oh, Shadowless - Neko Case (Neko Case) 77. Don't Bother Me - The Suffers (The Suffers) 78. Roadkill - Starcrawler (Starcrawler Music) 79. My Babe - Spoon (Matador) 80. Dance Around It (feat. Brandi Carlile & Sheryl Crow) - Lucius (Mom+Pop) 81. Dripfield - Goose (Goose) 82. Sunburn - Sylvan Esso (Loma Vista) 83. Do Your Worst - The Happy Fits (Nonesuch) 84. Days Ahead (feat. Danielle Haim) - Bruce Hornsby (Zappo Productions) 85. Vision Thing - Simple Minds (BMG) 86. Hero - Kurt Diemer (Kurt Diemer) 87. Gonna Lose - Built to Spill (Sub Pop) 88. Goggles by Rank - Guided by Voices (GBV) 89. The Pebble - Enamel (Kevin Wasmer) 90. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote) 91. Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck) - Ozzy Osbourne (Epic) 92. Miles and Miles - The Heavy Heavy (ATO) 93. Avalanche - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights) 94. When You Lose Someone - The Dip (Dualtone) 95. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone) 96. 2am - Foals (Q Prime/ADA) 97. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side) 98. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes) 99. Cracker Island - Gorillaz (Parlaphone) 100. Hear My Dear - Tedeschi Trucks Band (Swamp Family)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!