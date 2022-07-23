© 2022 NPR Illinois
The Shower Scene top ten on The X Chart

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Randy Eccles
Published July 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
91Nine The X chart for the Week of July 10-16, 2022.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Title - Artist (Publisher)
1. First High - Nikki Lane (New West)
2. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP)
3. Giants - Walk The Moon (RCA)
4. The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) - Ice Nine Kills (Fearless)
5. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life)
6. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax)
7. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation)
8. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch)
9. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite)
10. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation)
11. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
12. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm)
13. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
14. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks)
15. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord)
16. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
17. Want Want - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
18. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig)
19. Viva Las Vengeance - Panic! at the Disco (Fueled by Ramen)
20. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
21. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia)
22. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
23. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic)
24. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner)
25. Tek It - Cafuné (Elektra)
26. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans)
27. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise)
28. Mistakes - Sharon Van Etten (Jagjajuwar)
29. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
30. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista)
31. Leper - Cut Flowers (Cut Flowers)
32. And Per Se And (feat. Mickey Factz) (radio edit) - A.D. Carson (A.D. Carson)
33. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
34. Playing Possum (feat. Papa Luke, Junior Pasare & Kid Ziggy (radio edit) - Zippir Collective (Zippir Collective)
35. The House in the Waterfall - Solar Chariot (Solar Chariot)
36. Cause of My Pain - Sons of Silver (4l Entertainment)
37. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop)
38. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion)
39. I Got This - Sarah Shook & The Disclaimers (Abeyance)
40. Break  My Soul - Beyoncé (Parkwood)
41. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez (Stephen Sanchez)
42. Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) - Eva Under Fire (Better Noise Music)
43. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
44. Love Me More - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
45. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula)
46. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca)
47. Crush On - Chadi MC (Chadi MC)
48. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
49. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope)
50. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal)
51. Unnecessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian)
52. Friends (How to Do It) - Nicki Bluhm (Compass)
53. Make a Picture - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
54. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
55. These Are the Ways - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner)
56. Don't Shake the Devil's Hand - Brandon Santini (Brandon Santini)
57. I Wish I'd Thought of That - Timo Arthur (1340607 Records DK)
58. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush)
59. Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans)
60. Blood Runs Red - Matt Maeson (Atlantic)
61. Slow Press - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
62. The Future Ain't What It Used To Be - Seth Walker (Royal Potato Family)
63. In the Mirror - The Interrupters (Hellcat)
64. Nattens Sista Stimma Ljus - Dungen (Mexican Summer)
65. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson)
66. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump)
67. Gloryland - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO)
68. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy)
69. 12th of June - Lyle Lovett (Verve)
70. Brighter Day - Michael Franti & Spearhead (Boo Boo Wax)
71. You and Me On the Rock (feat. Lucius) - Brandi Carlile (Low Country Sound)
72. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
73. Expectations - Lo Moon (Stngr)
74. Loved You A Little - The Maine (Photo Finish)
75. Silence Is Golden - The Beths (Carpark)
76. Oh, Shadowless - Neko Case (Neko Case)
77. Don't Bother Me - The Suffers (The Suffers)
78. Roadkill - Starcrawler (Starcrawler Music)
79. My Babe - Spoon (Matador)
80. Dance Around It (feat. Brandi Carlile & Sheryl Crow) - Lucius (Mom+Pop)
81. Dripfield - Goose (Goose)
82. Sunburn - Sylvan Esso (Loma Vista)
83. Do Your Worst - The Happy Fits (Nonesuch)
84. Days Ahead (feat. Danielle Haim) - Bruce Hornsby (Zappo Productions)
85. Vision Thing - Simple Minds (BMG)
86. Hero - Kurt Diemer (Kurt Diemer)
87. Gonna Lose - Built to Spill (Sub Pop)
88. Goggles by Rank - Guided by Voices (GBV)
89. The Pebble - Enamel (Kevin Wasmer)
90. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote)
91. Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck) - Ozzy Osbourne (Epic)
92. Miles and Miles - The Heavy Heavy (ATO)
93. Avalanche - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
94. When You Lose Someone - The Dip (Dualtone)
95. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
96. 2am - Foals (Q Prime/ADA)
97. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side)
98. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes)
99. Cracker Island - Gorillaz (Parlaphone)
100. Hear My Dear - Tedeschi Trucks Band (Swamp Family)

Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!

Sean Crawford
Randy Eccles
