The X

Nikki Lane's First High on The X Chart, local Chadi MC crushing it

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Randy Eccles
Published July 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Chadi MC at the drums
reverbnation.com/ChadiMC
Chadi MC

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of July 3-9, 2022.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Title - Artist (Publisher)
1. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation)
2. First High - Nikki Lane (New West)
3. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP)
4. The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) - Ice Nine Kills (Fearless)
5. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life)
6. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm)
7. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula)
8. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia)
9. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks)
10. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
11. Giants - Walk The Moon (RCA)
12. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax)
13. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation)
14. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal)
15. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic)
16. Tek It - Cafuné (Elektra)
17. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch)
18. Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) - Eva Under Fire (Better Noise Music)
19. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite)
20. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
21. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord)
22. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig)
23. Crush On - Chadi MC (Chadi MC)
24. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson)
25. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
26. Mistakes - Sharon Van Etten (Jagjajuwar)
27. I Got This - Sarah Shook & The Disclaimers (Abeyance)
28. Leper - Cut Flowers (Cut Flowers)
29. And Per Se And (feat. Mickey Factz) (radio edit) - A.D. Carson (A.D. Carson)
30. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
31. Don't Shake the Devil's Hand - Brandon Santini (Brandon Santini)
32. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump)
33. Anything But Me - Muna (Dead Oceans)
34. Want Want - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
35. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise)
36. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
37. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop)
38. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
39. Make a Picture - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
40. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista)
41. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner)
42. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
43. I Wish I'd Thought of That - Timo Arthur (1340607 Records DK)
44. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
45. Playing Possum (feat. Papa Luke, Junior Pasare & Kid Ziggy (radio edit) - Zippir Collective (Zippir Collective)
46. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
47. Viva Las Vengeance - Panic! at the Disco (Fueled by Ramen)
48. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope)
49. Friends (How to Do It) - Nicki Bluhm (Compass)
50. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
51. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca)
52. These Are the Ways - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner)
53. The House in the Waterfall - Solar Chariot (Solar Chariot)
54. Slow Press - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
55. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans)
56. Cause of My Pain - Sons of Silver (4l Entertainment)
57. In the Mirror - The Interrupters (Hellcat)
58. Miles and Miles - The Heavy Heavy (ATO)
59. Break  My Soul - Beyoncé (Parkwood)
60. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez (Stephen Sanchez)
61. Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans)
62. The Future Ain't What It Used To Be - Seth Walker (Royal Potato Family)
63. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush)
64. Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck) - Ozzy Osbourne (Epic)
65. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
66. Avalanche - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
67. All Comes Crashing - Metric (Thirty Tigers)
68. No ID - Tank and the Bangas (Wave Forest)
69. Talk  - Beabadoobee (Dirty Hit)
70. Life's Been Good - Dirty Heads (Better Noise Music)
71. Machine - Sonic Youth (Three Lobed)
72. Wake Up - Young the Giant (Jungle Youth Records)
73. This Car Drives All By Itself - The Wombats (The Wombats)
74. Don't Miss - The Blue Stones (MNRK)
75. Before - Niki (88rising)
76. Sheluvme - Tai Verdes (Fourth Wall)
77. Blacklight Shine - The Mars Volta (Clouds Hill)
78. Treadwell No More - Richard Thompson (No Quarter)
79. Rebecca Henry - Sean Della Croce (Pasadena)
80. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion)
81. Unnecessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian)
82. Love Me More - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
83. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote)
84. Gloryland - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO)
85. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy)
86. 12th of June - Lyle Lovett (Verve)
87. Brighter Day - Michael Franti & Spearhead (Boo Boo Wax)
88. You and Me On the Rock (feat. Lucius) - Brandi Carlile (Low Country Sound)
89. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
90. Expectations - Lo Moon (Stngr)
91. When You Lose Someone - The Dip (Dualtone)
92. 2am - Foals (Q Prime/ADA)
93. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side)
94. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes)
95. Loved You A Little - The Maine (Photo Finish)
96. Cracker Island - Gorillaz (Parlaphone)
97. Hear My Dear - Tedeschi Trucks Band (Swamp Family)
98. It Won't Always Be This Way - Kaitlin Butts (Soundly Music)
99. Compassion to the Nth Degree - Rainbow Girls (Rainbow Girls)
100. Why We Speak (feat. Q-Tp & Esperanza Spalding) - Robert Glasper (Loma Vista)

Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!

The X logo 2022-02.png

Sean Crawford
Chatham
See stories by Sean Crawford
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
