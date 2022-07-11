Nikki Lane's First High on The X Chart, local Chadi MC crushing it
91-Nine The X chart for the Week of July 3-9, 2022.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Title - Artist (Publisher)
|1. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation)
|2. First High - Nikki Lane (New West)
|3. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP)
|4. The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) - Ice Nine Kills (Fearless)
|5. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life)
|6. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm)
|7. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula)
|8. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia)
|9. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks)
|10. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
|11. Giants - Walk The Moon (RCA)
|12. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax)
|13. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation)
|14. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal)
|15. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic)
|16. Tek It - Cafuné (Elektra)
|17. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch)
|18. Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) - Eva Under Fire (Better Noise Music)
|19. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite)
|20. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
|21. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord)
|22. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig)
|23. Crush On - Chadi MC (Chadi MC)
|24. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson)
|25. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
|26. Mistakes - Sharon Van Etten (Jagjajuwar)
|27. I Got This - Sarah Shook & The Disclaimers (Abeyance)
|28. Leper - Cut Flowers (Cut Flowers)
|29. And Per Se And (feat. Mickey Factz) (radio edit) - A.D. Carson (A.D. Carson)
|30. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
|31. Don't Shake the Devil's Hand - Brandon Santini (Brandon Santini)
|32. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump)
|33. Anything But Me - Muna (Dead Oceans)
|34. Want Want - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
|35. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise)
|36. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
|37. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop)
|38. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
|39. Make a Picture - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
|40. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista)
|41. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner)
|42. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
|43. I Wish I'd Thought of That - Timo Arthur (1340607 Records DK)
|44. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
|45. Playing Possum (feat. Papa Luke, Junior Pasare & Kid Ziggy (radio edit) - Zippir Collective (Zippir Collective)
|46. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
|47. Viva Las Vengeance - Panic! at the Disco (Fueled by Ramen)
|48. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope)
|49. Friends (How to Do It) - Nicki Bluhm (Compass)
|50. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
|51. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca)
|52. These Are the Ways - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner)
|53. The House in the Waterfall - Solar Chariot (Solar Chariot)
|54. Slow Press - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
|55. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans)
|56. Cause of My Pain - Sons of Silver (4l Entertainment)
|57. In the Mirror - The Interrupters (Hellcat)
|58. Miles and Miles - The Heavy Heavy (ATO)
|59. Break My Soul - Beyoncé (Parkwood)
|60. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez (Stephen Sanchez)
|61. Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans)
|62. The Future Ain't What It Used To Be - Seth Walker (Royal Potato Family)
|63. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush)
|64. Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck) - Ozzy Osbourne (Epic)
|65. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
|66. Avalanche - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
|67. All Comes Crashing - Metric (Thirty Tigers)
|68. No ID - Tank and the Bangas (Wave Forest)
|69. Talk - Beabadoobee (Dirty Hit)
|70. Life's Been Good - Dirty Heads (Better Noise Music)
|71. Machine - Sonic Youth (Three Lobed)
|72. Wake Up - Young the Giant (Jungle Youth Records)
|73. This Car Drives All By Itself - The Wombats (The Wombats)
|74. Don't Miss - The Blue Stones (MNRK)
|75. Before - Niki (88rising)
|76. Sheluvme - Tai Verdes (Fourth Wall)
|77. Blacklight Shine - The Mars Volta (Clouds Hill)
|78. Treadwell No More - Richard Thompson (No Quarter)
|79. Rebecca Henry - Sean Della Croce (Pasadena)
|80. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion)
|81. Unnecessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian)
|82. Love Me More - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
|83. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote)
|84. Gloryland - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO)
|85. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy)
|86. 12th of June - Lyle Lovett (Verve)
|87. Brighter Day - Michael Franti & Spearhead (Boo Boo Wax)
|88. You and Me On the Rock (feat. Lucius) - Brandi Carlile (Low Country Sound)
|89. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
|90. Expectations - Lo Moon (Stngr)
|91. When You Lose Someone - The Dip (Dualtone)
|92. 2am - Foals (Q Prime/ADA)
|93. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side)
|94. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes)
|95. Loved You A Little - The Maine (Photo Finish)
|96. Cracker Island - Gorillaz (Parlaphone)
|97. Hear My Dear - Tedeschi Trucks Band (Swamp Family)
|98. It Won't Always Be This Way - Kaitlin Butts (Soundly Music)
|99. Compassion to the Nth Degree - Rainbow Girls (Rainbow Girls)
|100. Why We Speak (feat. Q-Tp & Esperanza Spalding) - Robert Glasper (Loma Vista)
Local artists in bold.
