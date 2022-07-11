Nikki Lane's First High on The X Chart, local Chadi MC crushing it

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of July 3-9, 2022.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Title - Artist (Publisher) 1. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation) 2. First High - Nikki Lane (New West) 3. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP) 4. The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) - Ice Nine Kills (Fearless) 5. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life) 6. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm) 7. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula) 8. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia) 9. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks) 10. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic) 11. Giants - Walk The Moon (RCA) 12. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax) 13. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation) 14. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal) 15. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic) 16. Tek It - Cafuné (Elektra) 17. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch) 18. Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) - Eva Under Fire (Better Noise Music) 19. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite) 20. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia) 21. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord) 22. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig) 23. Crush On - Chadi MC (Chadi MC) 24. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson) 25. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor) 26. Mistakes - Sharon Van Etten (Jagjajuwar) 27. I Got This - Sarah Shook & The Disclaimers (Abeyance) 28. Leper - Cut Flowers (Cut Flowers) 29. And Per Se And (feat. Mickey Factz) (radio edit) - A.D. Carson (A.D. Carson) 30. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main) 31. Don't Shake the Devil's Hand - Brandon Santini (Brandon Santini) 32. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump) 33. Anything But Me - Muna (Dead Oceans) 34. Want Want - Maggie Rogers (Capitol) 35. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise) 36. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol) 37. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop) 38. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs) 39. Make a Picture - Andrew Bird (Wegaman) 40. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista) 41. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner) 42. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti) 43. I Wish I'd Thought of That - Timo Arthur (1340607 Records DK) 44. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2) 45. Playing Possum (feat. Papa Luke, Junior Pasare & Kid Ziggy (radio edit) - Zippir Collective (Zippir Collective) 46. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor) 47. Viva Las Vengeance - Panic! at the Disco (Fueled by Ramen) 48. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope) 49. Friends (How to Do It) - Nicki Bluhm (Compass) 50. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man) 51. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca) 52. These Are the Ways - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner) 53. The House in the Waterfall - Solar Chariot (Solar Chariot) 54. Slow Press - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles) 55. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans) 56. Cause of My Pain - Sons of Silver (4l Entertainment) 57. In the Mirror - The Interrupters (Hellcat) 58. Miles and Miles - The Heavy Heavy (ATO) 59. Break My Soul - Beyoncé (Parkwood) 60. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez (Stephen Sanchez) 61. Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans) 62. The Future Ain't What It Used To Be - Seth Walker (Royal Potato Family) 63. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush) 64. Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck) - Ozzy Osbourne (Epic) 65. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone) 66. Avalanche - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights) 67. All Comes Crashing - Metric (Thirty Tigers) 68. No ID - Tank and the Bangas (Wave Forest) 69. Talk - Beabadoobee (Dirty Hit) 70. Life's Been Good - Dirty Heads (Better Noise Music) 71. Machine - Sonic Youth (Three Lobed) 72. Wake Up - Young the Giant (Jungle Youth Records) 73. This Car Drives All By Itself - The Wombats (The Wombats) 74. Don't Miss - The Blue Stones (MNRK) 75. Before - Niki (88rising) 76. Sheluvme - Tai Verdes (Fourth Wall) 77. Blacklight Shine - The Mars Volta (Clouds Hill) 78. Treadwell No More - Richard Thompson (No Quarter) 79. Rebecca Henry - Sean Della Croce (Pasadena) 80. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion) 81. Unnecessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian) 82. Love Me More - Mitski (Dead Oceans) 83. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote) 84. Gloryland - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO) 85. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy) 86. 12th of June - Lyle Lovett (Verve) 87. Brighter Day - Michael Franti & Spearhead (Boo Boo Wax) 88. You and Me On the Rock (feat. Lucius) - Brandi Carlile (Low Country Sound) 89. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel) 90. Expectations - Lo Moon (Stngr) 91. When You Lose Someone - The Dip (Dualtone) 92. 2am - Foals (Q Prime/ADA) 93. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side) 94. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes) 95. Loved You A Little - The Maine (Photo Finish) 96. Cracker Island - Gorillaz (Parlaphone) 97. Hear My Dear - Tedeschi Trucks Band (Swamp Family) 98. It Won't Always Be This Way - Kaitlin Butts (Soundly Music) 99. Compassion to the Nth Degree - Rainbow Girls (Rainbow Girls) 100. Why We Speak (feat. Q-Tp & Esperanza Spalding) - Robert Glasper (Loma Vista)

Local artists in bold.

