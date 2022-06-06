© 2022 NPR Illinois
The X

Lots of LOGfest artists from this weekend at the top of The X Chart

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Randy Eccles
Published June 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
loglogo2022.png

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of May 29 - June 4, 2022.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Title - Artist (Publisher)
1. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
2. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
3. Shades of Blue - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
4. Take My Heart (I'll Take Yours Too) - The Heavy Hours (BMG Rights Management)
5. Sycamores - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
6. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm)
7. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
8. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks)
9. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch)
10. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
11. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush)
12. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
13. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax)
14. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation)
15. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
16. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal)
17. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP)
18. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite)
19. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner)
20. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
21. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
22. Loved You A Little - The Maine (Photo Finish)
23. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT)
24. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note)
25. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
26. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic)
27. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig)
28. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
29. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson)
30. Long Way 'Round - Jewel (Word Matter)
31. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista)
32. Continuity Gift - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
33. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord)
34. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
35. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
36. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation)
37. Tek It - Cafune (Elektra)
38. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
39. What Me Worry - Portugal. The Man (Columbia)
40. Shut Off the Lights - Bastille (EMI-Virgin)
41. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side)
42. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine)
43. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
44. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
45. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House)
46. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump)
47. Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria (Atlantic)
48. No ID - Tank and the Bangas (Wave Forest)
49. Live with Me - Sheryl Crow (Big Machine)
50. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia)
51. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope)
52. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula)
53. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise)
54. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote)
55. In the Mirror - The Interruptors (Hellcat)
56. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy)
57. Dead Man Walking - Jelly Roll (Bailey and Buddy)
58. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life)
59. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
60. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
61. Hooray Hooray - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder (Perro Verde)
62. Hard Drive Gold - Alt-J (Infectuous Music)
63. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
64. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca)
65. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone)
66. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
67. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop)
68. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal)
69. Same Team - Alice Merton (MOM + POP)
70. Uncessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian)
71. (Don't) Hold Me Down - PM Warson (Legere)
72. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes)
73. High Water - Bishop Briggs (Arista)
74. Happy Face - Jagwar Twin (Strange Theory)
75. Somebody - Memphis May Fire (Rise)
76. All Comes Crashing - Metric (Thirty Tigers)
77. Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans)
78. Saturday Night - The Black Moods (Orchard Music)
79. Money - The Warning (Republic)
80. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion)
81. Softly - Arlo Parks (Arlo Parks)
82. Beds Are Burning - AWOLNation (Better Noise)
83. Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange (4 AD Ltd.)
84. Talk  - Beabadoobee (Dirty Hit)
85. Like Exploding Stones - Kurt Vile (Verve)
86. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise)
87. April Fool - Slash (feat. Myles Kennedy) (Gibson)
88. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc)
89. Free - Bakar (Epic)
90. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD)
91. Five Years - Cowboy Junkies (Proper)
92. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner)
93. Face the River - Gavin DeGraw (RCA)
94. Stay Crazy - Horojo Trio (Stony Plain)
95. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch)
96. One Shot of Rock'n'Roll - Jeremy & The Harlequins (Pasadena)
97. Scream - Judah and the Lion (Judah and the Lion LP2)
98. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans)
99. A New Man - Lacy Younger (A Punch Inna Froat)
100. Mouth Shut - Lit (Round Hill Music)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!

The X logo 2022-02.png

Sean Crawford
Sean Crawford
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
Randy Eccles
