Lots of LOGfest artists from this weekend at the top of The X Chart

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of May 29 - June 4, 2022.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Title - Artist (Publisher) 1. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2) 2. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic) 3. Shades of Blue - Micah Walk (Micah Walk) 4. Take My Heart (I'll Take Yours Too) - The Heavy Hours (BMG Rights Management) 5. Sycamores - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel) 6. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm) 7. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles) 8. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks) 9. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch) 10. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor) 11. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush) 12. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing) 13. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax) 14. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation) 15. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol) 16. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal) 17. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP) 18. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite) 19. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner) 20. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main) 21. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone) 22. Loved You A Little - The Maine (Photo Finish) 23. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT) 24. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note) 25. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor) 26. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic) 27. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig) 28. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner) 29. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson) 30. Long Way 'Round - Jewel (Word Matter) 31. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista) 32. Continuity Gift - Epsom (Springloaded Studios) 33. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord) 34. Wild - Spoon (Matador) 35. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia) 36. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation) 37. Tek It - Cafune (Elektra) 38. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man) 39. What Me Worry - Portugal. The Man (Columbia) 40. Shut Off the Lights - Bastille (EMI-Virgin) 41. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side) 42. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine) 43. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red) 44. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs) 45. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House) 46. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump) 47. Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria (Atlantic) 48. No ID - Tank and the Bangas (Wave Forest) 49. Live with Me - Sheryl Crow (Big Machine) 50. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia) 51. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope) 52. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula) 53. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise) 54. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote) 55. In the Mirror - The Interruptors (Hellcat) 56. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy) 57. Dead Man Walking - Jelly Roll (Bailey and Buddy) 58. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life) 59. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman) 60. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti) 61. Hooray Hooray - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder (Perro Verde) 62. Hard Drive Gold - Alt-J (Infectuous Music) 63. Good Day - Seratones (New West) 64. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca) 65. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone) 66. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights) 67. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop) 68. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal) 69. Same Team - Alice Merton (MOM + POP) 70. Uncessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian) 71. (Don't) Hold Me Down - PM Warson (Legere) 72. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes) 73. High Water - Bishop Briggs (Arista) 74. Happy Face - Jagwar Twin (Strange Theory) 75. Somebody - Memphis May Fire (Rise) 76. All Comes Crashing - Metric (Thirty Tigers) 77. Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans) 78. Saturday Night - The Black Moods (Orchard Music) 79. Money - The Warning (Republic) 80. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion) 81. Softly - Arlo Parks (Arlo Parks) 82. Beds Are Burning - AWOLNation (Better Noise) 83. Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange (4 AD Ltd.) 84. Talk - Beabadoobee (Dirty Hit) 85. Like Exploding Stones - Kurt Vile (Verve) 86. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise) 87. April Fool - Slash (feat. Myles Kennedy) (Gibson) 88. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc) 89. Free - Bakar (Epic) 90. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD) 91. Five Years - Cowboy Junkies (Proper) 92. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner) 93. Face the River - Gavin DeGraw (RCA) 94. Stay Crazy - Horojo Trio (Stony Plain) 95. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch) 96. One Shot of Rock'n'Roll - Jeremy & The Harlequins (Pasadena) 97. Scream - Judah and the Lion (Judah and the Lion LP2) 98. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans) 99. A New Man - Lacy Younger (A Punch Inna Froat) 100. Mouth Shut - Lit (Round Hill Music)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!