Lots of LOGfest artists from this weekend at the top of The X Chart
91-Nine The X chart for the Week of May 29 - June 4, 2022.
Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Title - Artist (Publisher)
|1. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
|2. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
|3. Shades of Blue - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
|4. Take My Heart (I'll Take Yours Too) - The Heavy Hours (BMG Rights Management)
|5. Sycamores - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
|6. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm)
|7. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
|8. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks)
|9. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch)
|10. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
|11. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush)
|12. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
|13. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax)
|14. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation)
|15. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
|16. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal)
|17. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP)
|18. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite)
|19. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner)
|20. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
|21. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
|22. Loved You A Little - The Maine (Photo Finish)
|23. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT)
|24. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note)
|25. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
|26. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic)
|27. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig)
|28. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
|29. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson)
|30. Long Way 'Round - Jewel (Word Matter)
|31. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista)
|32. Continuity Gift - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
|33. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord)
|34. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
|35. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
|36. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation)
|37. Tek It - Cafune (Elektra)
|38. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
|39. What Me Worry - Portugal. The Man (Columbia)
|40. Shut Off the Lights - Bastille (EMI-Virgin)
|41. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side)
|42. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine)
|43. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
|44. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
|45. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House)
|46. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump)
|47. Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria (Atlantic)
|48. No ID - Tank and the Bangas (Wave Forest)
|49. Live with Me - Sheryl Crow (Big Machine)
|50. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia)
|51. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope)
|52. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula)
|53. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise)
|54. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote)
|55. In the Mirror - The Interruptors (Hellcat)
|56. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy)
|57. Dead Man Walking - Jelly Roll (Bailey and Buddy)
|58. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life)
|59. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
|60. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
|61. Hooray Hooray - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder (Perro Verde)
|62. Hard Drive Gold - Alt-J (Infectuous Music)
|63. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
|64. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca)
|65. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone)
|66. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
|67. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop)
|68. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal)
|69. Same Team - Alice Merton (MOM + POP)
|70. Uncessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian)
|71. (Don't) Hold Me Down - PM Warson (Legere)
|72. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes)
|73. High Water - Bishop Briggs (Arista)
|74. Happy Face - Jagwar Twin (Strange Theory)
|75. Somebody - Memphis May Fire (Rise)
|76. All Comes Crashing - Metric (Thirty Tigers)
|77. Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans)
|78. Saturday Night - The Black Moods (Orchard Music)
|79. Money - The Warning (Republic)
|80. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion)
|81. Softly - Arlo Parks (Arlo Parks)
|82. Beds Are Burning - AWOLNation (Better Noise)
|83. Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange (4 AD Ltd.)
|84. Talk - Beabadoobee (Dirty Hit)
|85. Like Exploding Stones - Kurt Vile (Verve)
|86. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise)
|87. April Fool - Slash (feat. Myles Kennedy) (Gibson)
|88. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc)
|89. Free - Bakar (Epic)
|90. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD)
|91. Five Years - Cowboy Junkies (Proper)
|92. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner)
|93. Face the River - Gavin DeGraw (RCA)
|94. Stay Crazy - Horojo Trio (Stony Plain)
|95. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch)
|96. One Shot of Rock'n'Roll - Jeremy & The Harlequins (Pasadena)
|97. Scream - Judah and the Lion (Judah and the Lion LP2)
|98. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans)
|99. A New Man - Lacy Younger (A Punch Inna Froat)
|100. Mouth Shut - Lit (Round Hill Music)
Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!