The X

A Little Bit of Love on The X Chart

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Randy Eccles
Published May 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
A Little Bit of Love album cover
Weezer - A Little Bit of Love

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of May 8-14, 2022

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Title - Artist (Publisher)
1. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison)
2. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
3. Shades of Blue - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
4. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
5. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
6. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
7. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music)
8. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company)
9. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records)
10. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
11. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records)
12. Sycamore - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
13. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm Records)
14. My Love - Florence + the Machine (Polydor)
15. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
16. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
17. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc)
18. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records)
19. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
20. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers)
21. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
22. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA)
23. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
24. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
25. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
26. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
27. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note)
28. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation)
29. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
30. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG)
31. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord)
32. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
33. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD)
34. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records)
35. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
36. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone)
37. Watermelon Kisses - The Kaleidoscope Kid (Regime Music)
38. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
39. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia)
40. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
41. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
42. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
43. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
44. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic)
45. Head Right - Wilderado (Bright Antenna)
46. Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria (Atlantic)
47. Hard Drive Gold - Alt-J (Infectious Music)
48. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
49. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
50. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG)
51. Live With Me - Sheryl Crow (Big Machine)
52. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal)
53. Loved You A Little - The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands (Photo Finish)
54. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
55. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner)
56. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled By Ramen)
57. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
58. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music)
59. What's The Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
60. The Only Heartbreaker - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
61. Family - Badflower (Big Machine)
62. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
63. Solar Power - Lorde (Universal Music NZ)
64. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
65. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
66. Not Dead Yet - Lord Huron (Whispering Pines)
67. Sing a Simple Song (Summer of Soul Soundtrack - Live at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival) - Sly & The Family Stone (Sony)
68. Magic Hits - Adrian Sutherland (Midnight Shine)
69. Same Team - Alice Merton (MOM + POP Music)
70. The Lightning I, II - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
71. Beds Are Burning - Awolnation (Better Noise)
72. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes)
73. Shut Off the Lights - Bastille (EMI-Virgin)
74. Five Years - Cowboy Junkies (Proper)
75. Rose Pink Cadillac - Dope Lemon (BMG)
76. These Times Have Got Me Tripping Up The Stairs - Flogging Molly (Rise Records)
77. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner)
78. Face The River - Gavin DeGraw (RCA)
79. Stay Crazy - Horojo Trio (Stony Plain)
80. Love Is Selfish - Jack White (Third Man Records)
81. Long Way 'Round - Jewel (Word Matter)
82. A New Man - Lacy Younger (A Punch Inna Froat)
83. Next High - Mansionair (with Kim Tee) (Glassnote)
84. Somebody - Memphis May Fire (Rise)
85. Electrify My Love - Mondo Cozmo (Last Gang)
86. Cocaine Eyes - Neil Young & The Restless (Reprise)
87. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records)
88. Hey, Hey, Rise Up (feat. Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Boombox) - Pink Floyd (Pink Floyd)
89. Do Something - Random Ideas (Random Ideas)
90. Becoming All Alone - Regina Spektor (Sire)
91. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote)
92. Talking To Ourselves - Rise Against (Loma Vista)
93. Wouldn't Know You (feat. Eric Ambel & Keith Voegele) - Sarah Borges (Blue Corn Music)
94. April Fool - Slash (feat. Myles Kennedy) (Gibson)
95. Who's Gonna Stop Us - Sons of Silver (4L Entertainment)
96. Russians (Guitar/Cello Version) - Sting (A & M)
97. Loser - Sueco (Atlantic)
98. Saturday Night - The Black Moods (Orchard Music)
99. In The Mirror - The Interruptors (Hellcat)
100. The Getting By - The Killers (Island)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!

The X logo 2022-02.png

Tags

The X playlistmusic charts
Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
