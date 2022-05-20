A Little Bit of Love on The X Chart

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of May 8-14, 2022

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Title - Artist (Publisher) 1. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison) 2. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic) 3. Shades of Blue - Micah Walk (Micah Walk) 4. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone) 5. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2) 6. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing) 7. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music) 8. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company) 9. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records) 10. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles) 11. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records) 12. Sycamore - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel) 13. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm Records) 14. My Love - Florence + the Machine (Polydor) 15. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records) 16. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main) 17. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc) 18. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records) 19. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic) 20. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers) 21. Good Day - Seratones (New West) 22. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA) 23. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs) 24. Wild - Spoon (Matador) 25. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner) 26. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records) 27. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note) 28. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation) 29. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records) 30. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG) 31. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord) 32. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights) 33. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD) 34. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records) 35. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti) 36. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone) 37. Watermelon Kisses - The Kaleidoscope Kid (Regime Music) 38. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records) 39. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia) 40. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records) 41. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios) 42. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records) 43. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO) 44. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic) 45. Head Right - Wilderado (Bright Antenna) 46. Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria (Atlantic) 47. Hard Drive Gold - Alt-J (Infectious Music) 48. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music) 49. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol) 50. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG) 51. Live With Me - Sheryl Crow (Big Machine) 52. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal) 53. Loved You A Little - The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands (Photo Finish) 54. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor) 55. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner) 56. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled By Ramen) 57. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman) 58. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music) 59. What's The Trick? - Jack White (Third Man) 60. The Only Heartbreaker - Mitski (Dead Oceans) 61. Family - Badflower (Big Machine) 62. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red) 63. Solar Power - Lorde (Universal Music NZ) 64. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green) 65. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel) 66. Not Dead Yet - Lord Huron (Whispering Pines) 67. Sing a Simple Song (Summer of Soul Soundtrack - Live at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival) - Sly & The Family Stone (Sony) 68. Magic Hits - Adrian Sutherland (Midnight Shine) 69. Same Team - Alice Merton (MOM + POP Music) 70. The Lightning I, II - Arcade Fire (Columbia) 71. Beds Are Burning - Awolnation (Better Noise) 72. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes) 73. Shut Off the Lights - Bastille (EMI-Virgin) 74. Five Years - Cowboy Junkies (Proper) 75. Rose Pink Cadillac - Dope Lemon (BMG) 76. These Times Have Got Me Tripping Up The Stairs - Flogging Molly (Rise Records) 77. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner) 78. Face The River - Gavin DeGraw (RCA) 79. Stay Crazy - Horojo Trio (Stony Plain) 80. Love Is Selfish - Jack White (Third Man Records) 81. Long Way 'Round - Jewel (Word Matter) 82. A New Man - Lacy Younger (A Punch Inna Froat) 83. Next High - Mansionair (with Kim Tee) (Glassnote) 84. Somebody - Memphis May Fire (Rise) 85. Electrify My Love - Mondo Cozmo (Last Gang) 86. Cocaine Eyes - Neil Young & The Restless (Reprise) 87. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records) 88. Hey, Hey, Rise Up (feat. Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Boombox) - Pink Floyd (Pink Floyd) 89. Do Something - Random Ideas (Random Ideas) 90. Becoming All Alone - Regina Spektor (Sire) 91. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote) 92. Talking To Ourselves - Rise Against (Loma Vista) 93. Wouldn't Know You (feat. Eric Ambel & Keith Voegele) - Sarah Borges (Blue Corn Music) 94. April Fool - Slash (feat. Myles Kennedy) (Gibson) 95. Who's Gonna Stop Us - Sons of Silver (4L Entertainment) 96. Russians (Guitar/Cello Version) - Sting (A & M) 97. Loser - Sueco (Atlantic) 98. Saturday Night - The Black Moods (Orchard Music) 99. In The Mirror - The Interruptors (Hellcat) 100. The Getting By - The Killers (Island)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!