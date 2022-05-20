A Little Bit of Love on The X Chart
91-Nine The X chart for the Week of May 8-14, 2022
Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Title - Artist (Publisher)
|1. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison)
|2. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
|3. Shades of Blue - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
|4. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
|5. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
|6. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
|7. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music)
|8. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company)
|9. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records)
|10. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
|11. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records)
|12. Sycamore - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
|13. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm Records)
|14. My Love - Florence + the Machine (Polydor)
|15. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
|16. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
|17. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc)
|18. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records)
|19. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
|20. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers)
|21. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
|22. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA)
|23. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
|24. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
|25. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
|26. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
|27. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note)
|28. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation)
|29. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
|30. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG)
|31. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord)
|32. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
|33. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD)
|34. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records)
|35. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
|36. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone)
|37. Watermelon Kisses - The Kaleidoscope Kid (Regime Music)
|38. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
|39. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia)
|40. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
|41. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
|42. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
|43. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
|44. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic)
|45. Head Right - Wilderado (Bright Antenna)
|46. Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria (Atlantic)
|47. Hard Drive Gold - Alt-J (Infectious Music)
|48. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
|49. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
|50. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG)
|51. Live With Me - Sheryl Crow (Big Machine)
|52. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal)
|53. Loved You A Little - The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands (Photo Finish)
|54. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
|55. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner)
|56. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled By Ramen)
|57. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
|58. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music)
|59. What's The Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
|60. The Only Heartbreaker - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
|61. Family - Badflower (Big Machine)
|62. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
|63. Solar Power - Lorde (Universal Music NZ)
|64. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
|65. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
|66. Not Dead Yet - Lord Huron (Whispering Pines)
|67. Sing a Simple Song (Summer of Soul Soundtrack - Live at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival) - Sly & The Family Stone (Sony)
|68. Magic Hits - Adrian Sutherland (Midnight Shine)
|69. Same Team - Alice Merton (MOM + POP Music)
|70. The Lightning I, II - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
|71. Beds Are Burning - Awolnation (Better Noise)
|72. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes)
|73. Shut Off the Lights - Bastille (EMI-Virgin)
|74. Five Years - Cowboy Junkies (Proper)
|75. Rose Pink Cadillac - Dope Lemon (BMG)
|76. These Times Have Got Me Tripping Up The Stairs - Flogging Molly (Rise Records)
|77. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner)
|78. Face The River - Gavin DeGraw (RCA)
|79. Stay Crazy - Horojo Trio (Stony Plain)
|80. Love Is Selfish - Jack White (Third Man Records)
|81. Long Way 'Round - Jewel (Word Matter)
|82. A New Man - Lacy Younger (A Punch Inna Froat)
|83. Next High - Mansionair (with Kim Tee) (Glassnote)
|84. Somebody - Memphis May Fire (Rise)
|85. Electrify My Love - Mondo Cozmo (Last Gang)
|86. Cocaine Eyes - Neil Young & The Restless (Reprise)
|87. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records)
|88. Hey, Hey, Rise Up (feat. Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Boombox) - Pink Floyd (Pink Floyd)
|89. Do Something - Random Ideas (Random Ideas)
|90. Becoming All Alone - Regina Spektor (Sire)
|91. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote)
|92. Talking To Ourselves - Rise Against (Loma Vista)
|93. Wouldn't Know You (feat. Eric Ambel & Keith Voegele) - Sarah Borges (Blue Corn Music)
|94. April Fool - Slash (feat. Myles Kennedy) (Gibson)
|95. Who's Gonna Stop Us - Sons of Silver (4L Entertainment)
|96. Russians (Guitar/Cello Version) - Sting (A & M)
|97. Loser - Sueco (Atlantic)
|98. Saturday Night - The Black Moods (Orchard Music)
|99. In The Mirror - The Interruptors (Hellcat)
|100. The Getting By - The Killers (Island)
Local artists in bold.
