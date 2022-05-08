New tracks from Springfield's Micah Walk, Wayward Hearts, and the Lovelorn top The X Chart
91-Nine The X chart for the Week of May 1-6, 2022
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Title - Artist (Publisher)
|1. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
|2. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison)
|3. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
|4. Shades of Blue - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
|5. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
|6. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
|7. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
|8. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
|9. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company)
|10. My Love - Florence + the Machine (Polydor)
|11. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
|12. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records)
|13. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
|14. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
|15. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music)
|16. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
|17. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
|18. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone)
|19. Head Right - Wilderado (Bright Antenna)
|20. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
|21. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records)
|22. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
|23. Family - Badflower (Big Machine)
|24. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
|25. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records)
|26. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records)
|27. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
|28. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers)
|29. Loved You A Little - The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands (Photo Finish)
|30. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
|31. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia)
|32. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
|33. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
|34. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled By Ramen)
|35. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc)
|36. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA)
|37. What's The Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
|38. Wouldn't Know You (feat. Eric Ambel & Keith Voegele) - Sarah Borges (Blue Corn Music)
|39. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
|40. Live With Me - Sheryl Crow (Big Machine)
|41. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM)
|42. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
|43. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG)
|44. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic)
|45. Hard Drive Gold - Alt-J (Infectious Music)
|46. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music)
|47. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
|48. Watermelon Kisses - The Kaleidoscope Kid (Regime Music)
|49. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
|50. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
|51. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
|52. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone)
|53. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
|54. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner)
|55. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
|56. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD)
|57. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
|58. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG)
|59. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal)
|60. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note)
|61. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
|62. Is It True - Tame Impala (Interscope)
|63. Slide Tackle - Japanese Breakfast (Dead Oceans)
|64. Native Son - Los Lobos (New West)
|65. Can't Let Go - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss (Rounder)
|66. Don't Cha Hear Me Callin' to Ya (Summer of Soul Soundtrack - Live at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival) - The 5th Dimension (Sony)
|67. We Never Have Sex Anymore - The Offspring (Concord)
|68. It's Been a Change (Summer of Soul Soundtrack - Live at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival) - The Staple Singers (Sony)
|69. Summer Girl (Bonus Track) - Haim (Columbia)
|70. Up - Adelitas Way and New Medicine (The Fuel Music)
|71. Magic Hits - Adrian Sutherland (Midnight Shine)
|72. Broken - Alfie Tempelman (Chess Club)
|73. Same Team - Alice Merton (MOM + POP Music)
|74. Beds Are Burning - Awolnation (Better Noise)
|75. Free - Bakar (Epic)
|76. Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange (4 AD Ltd.)
|77. Shut Off the Lights - Bastille (EMI-Virgin)
|78. Drink the New Wine - Bauhaus (Bauhaus Music)
|79. Tears For Ukraine - Billy Craig (Rock Island)
|80. Wildlife - Billy Dodge Moody (Pasadena)
|81. High Water - Bishop Briggs (Arista)
|82. Like a Drug - Brkn Love (Universal)
|83. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy)
|84. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records)
|85. Tropical Thunderstorm - Constance Hauman (Isotopia)
|86. Five Years - Cowboy Junkies (Proper)
|87. Cry In The Mirror - Daisy The Great (S-Curve)
|88. Revolution - Deepfall (Deepfall)
|89. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music)
|90. This is Paradise - Don't Believe In Ghosts (Imagen)
|91. Rose Pink Cadillac - Dope Lemon (BMG)
|92. Look Inside - Envy of None (Kscope)
|93. Leslie Anne - Eric Ashley (Eashley Music)
|94. These Times Have Got Me Tripping Up The Stairs - Flogging Molly (Rise Records)
|95. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner)
|96. Face The River - Gavin DeGraw (RCA)
|97. Catch Me If U Can - Genetter Bradley (Dreamin Out Loud)
|98. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia)
|99. Three Chords - Goodbye June (Earache)
|100. Lost Track - Haim (Columbia)
Local artists in bold.
