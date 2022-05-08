New tracks from Springfield's Micah Walk, Wayward Hearts, and the Lovelorn top The X Chart

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of May 1-6, 2022

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Title - Artist (Publisher) 1. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner) 2. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison) 3. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic) 4. Shades of Blue - Micah Walk (Micah Walk) 5. Wild - Spoon (Matador) 6. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone) 7. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel) 8. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic) 9. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company) 10. My Love - Florence + the Machine (Polydor) 11. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles) 12. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records) 13. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing) 14. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2) 15. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music) 16. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records) 17. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs) 18. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone) 19. Head Right - Wilderado (Bright Antenna) 20. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music) 21. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records) 22. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records) 23. Family - Badflower (Big Machine) 24. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios) 25. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records) 26. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records) 27. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti) 28. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers) 29. Loved You A Little - The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands (Photo Finish) 30. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records) 31. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia) 32. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO) 33. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor) 34. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled By Ramen) 35. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc) 36. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA) 37. What's The Trick? - Jack White (Third Man) 38. Wouldn't Know You (feat. Eric Ambel & Keith Voegele) - Sarah Borges (Blue Corn Music) 39. Good Day - Seratones (New West) 40. Live With Me - Sheryl Crow (Big Machine) 41. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM) 42. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records) 43. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG) 44. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic) 45. Hard Drive Gold - Alt-J (Infectious Music) 46. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music) 47. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol) 48. Watermelon Kisses - The Kaleidoscope Kid (Regime Music) 49. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records) 50. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records) 51. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red) 52. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone) 53. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights) 54. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner) 55. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman) 56. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD) 57. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main) 58. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG) 59. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal) 60. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note) 61. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green) 62. Is It True - Tame Impala (Interscope) 63. Slide Tackle - Japanese Breakfast (Dead Oceans) 64. Native Son - Los Lobos (New West) 65. Can't Let Go - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss (Rounder) 66. Don't Cha Hear Me Callin' to Ya (Summer of Soul Soundtrack - Live at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival) - The 5th Dimension (Sony) 67. We Never Have Sex Anymore - The Offspring (Concord) 68. It's Been a Change (Summer of Soul Soundtrack - Live at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival) - The Staple Singers (Sony) 69. Summer Girl (Bonus Track) - Haim (Columbia) 70. Up - Adelitas Way and New Medicine (The Fuel Music) 71. Magic Hits - Adrian Sutherland (Midnight Shine) 72. Broken - Alfie Tempelman (Chess Club) 73. Same Team - Alice Merton (MOM + POP Music) 74. Beds Are Burning - Awolnation (Better Noise) 75. Free - Bakar (Epic) 76. Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange (4 AD Ltd.) 77. Shut Off the Lights - Bastille (EMI-Virgin) 78. Drink the New Wine - Bauhaus (Bauhaus Music) 79. Tears For Ukraine - Billy Craig (Rock Island) 80. Wildlife - Billy Dodge Moody (Pasadena) 81. High Water - Bishop Briggs (Arista) 82. Like a Drug - Brkn Love (Universal) 83. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy) 84. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records) 85. Tropical Thunderstorm - Constance Hauman (Isotopia) 86. Five Years - Cowboy Junkies (Proper) 87. Cry In The Mirror - Daisy The Great (S-Curve) 88. Revolution - Deepfall (Deepfall) 89. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music) 90. This is Paradise - Don't Believe In Ghosts (Imagen) 91. Rose Pink Cadillac - Dope Lemon (BMG) 92. Look Inside - Envy of None (Kscope) 93. Leslie Anne - Eric Ashley (Eashley Music) 94. These Times Have Got Me Tripping Up The Stairs - Flogging Molly (Rise Records) 95. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner) 96. Face The River - Gavin DeGraw (RCA) 97. Catch Me If U Can - Genetter Bradley (Dreamin Out Loud) 98. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia) 99. Three Chords - Goodbye June (Earache) 100. Lost Track - Haim (Columbia)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!