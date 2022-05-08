© 2022 NPR Illinois
The X

New tracks from Springfield's Micah Walk, Wayward Hearts, and the Lovelorn top The X Chart

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Randy Eccles
Published May 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Shade of Blue cover.png
micahwalk.com
Shades of Blue single from Micah Walk

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of May 1-6, 2022

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Title - Artist (Publisher)
1. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
2. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison)
3. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
4. Shades of Blue - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
5. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
6. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
7. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
8. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
9. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company)
10. My Love - Florence + the Machine (Polydor)
11. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
12. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records)
13. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
14. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
15. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music)
16. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
17. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
18. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone)
19. Head Right - Wilderado (Bright Antenna)
20. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
21. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records)
22. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
23. Family - Badflower (Big Machine)
24. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
25. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records)
26. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records)
27. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
28. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers)
29. Loved You A Little - The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands (Photo Finish)
30. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
31. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia)
32. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
33. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
34. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled By Ramen)
35. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc)
36. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA)
37. What's The Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
38. Wouldn't Know You (feat. Eric Ambel & Keith Voegele) - Sarah Borges (Blue Corn Music)
39. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
40. Live With Me - Sheryl Crow (Big Machine)
41. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM)
42. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
43. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG)
44. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic)
45. Hard Drive Gold - Alt-J (Infectious Music)
46. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music)
47. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
48. Watermelon Kisses - The Kaleidoscope Kid (Regime Music)
49. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
50. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
51. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
52. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone)
53. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
54. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner)
55. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
56. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD)
57. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
58. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG)
59. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal)
60. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note)
61. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
62. Is It True - Tame Impala (Interscope)
63. Slide Tackle - Japanese Breakfast (Dead Oceans)
64. Native Son - Los Lobos (New West)
65. Can't Let Go - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss (Rounder)
66. Don't Cha Hear Me Callin' to Ya (Summer of Soul Soundtrack - Live at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival) - The 5th Dimension (Sony)
67. We Never Have Sex Anymore - The Offspring (Concord)
68. It's Been a Change (Summer of Soul Soundtrack - Live at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival) - The Staple Singers (Sony)
69. Summer Girl (Bonus Track) - Haim (Columbia)
70. Up - Adelitas Way and New Medicine (The Fuel Music)
71. Magic Hits - Adrian Sutherland (Midnight Shine)
72. Broken - Alfie Tempelman (Chess Club)
73. Same Team - Alice Merton (MOM + POP Music)
74. Beds Are Burning - Awolnation (Better Noise)
75. Free - Bakar (Epic)
76. Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange (4 AD Ltd.)
77. Shut Off the Lights - Bastille (EMI-Virgin)
78. Drink the New Wine - Bauhaus (Bauhaus Music)
79. Tears For Ukraine - Billy Craig (Rock Island)
80. Wildlife - Billy Dodge Moody (Pasadena)
81. High Water - Bishop Briggs (Arista)
82. Like a Drug - Brkn Love (Universal)
83. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy)
84. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records)
85. Tropical Thunderstorm - Constance Hauman (Isotopia)
86. Five Years - Cowboy Junkies (Proper)
87. Cry In The Mirror - Daisy The Great (S-Curve)
88. Revolution - Deepfall (Deepfall)
89. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music)
90. This is Paradise - Don't Believe In Ghosts (Imagen)
91. Rose Pink Cadillac - Dope Lemon (BMG)
92. Look Inside - Envy of None (Kscope)
93. Leslie Anne - Eric Ashley (Eashley Music)
94. These Times Have Got Me Tripping Up The Stairs - Flogging Molly (Rise Records)
95. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner)
96. Face The River - Gavin DeGraw (RCA)
97. Catch Me If U Can - Genetter Bradley (Dreamin Out Loud)
98. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia)
99. Three Chords - Goodbye June (Earache)
100. Lost Track - Haim (Columbia)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!

The X logo 2022-02.png

Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
