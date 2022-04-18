Florence + The Machine plus several Springfield artists charting on The X
91-Nine The X chart for the Week of Apr. 10-16, 2022
Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Title - Artist (Publisher)
|1. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
|2. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
|3. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
|4. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
|5. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
|6. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
|7. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
|8. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
|9. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison)
|10. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records)
|11. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
|12. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
|13. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
|14. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company)
|15. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic)
|16. Wet Dream - Wet Leg (Domino)
|17. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol)
|18. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
|19. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
|20. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records)
|21. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
|22. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia)
|23. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
|24. I Wanna Be Your Slave - Maneskin (RCA)
|25. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG)
|26. Tin Palace - Pete Muller (Two Truths Records)
|27. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM)
|28. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
|29. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
|30. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone)
|31. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER)
|32. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
|33. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic)
|34. Monday - The Regrettes (Warner Records)
|35. The Lightning - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
|36. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music)
|37. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music)
|38. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers)
|39. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
|40. Break the Man - Tears for Fears (Concord)
|41. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
|42. Head Right - Wilderado (Bright Antenna)
|43. Night Crawling (feat. Billy Idol) - Miley Cyrus (RCA)
|44. Broken Horses - Brandi Carlisle (Low Country Sound)
|45. Shadow Dancing - Dee Gees (Roswell)
|46. A Concert Six Months from Now - Finneas (Interscope)
|47. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
|48. Epiphany - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity)
|49. Party at the Angel Ballroom (feat. Taylor Hawkins) - Nancy Wilson (JVCKenwood Victor Entertainment)
|50. Feed the Cruel - NHC (NHC)
|51. Turn over the World (feat. Starcrawler) - Perry Farrell (Last Man Music)
|52. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise)
|53. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
|54. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled By Ramen)
|55. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
|56. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music)
|57. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records)
|58. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA)
|59. Love Is Selfish - Jack White (Third Man Records)
|60. Cocaine Eyes - Neil Young & The Restless (Reprise)
|61. Russians (Guitar/Cello Version) - Sting (A & M)
|62. Money - The Warning (Republic)
|63. Family - Badflower (Big Machine)
|64. People of the Pride - Coldplay (Parlophone)
|65. Slide Tackle - Japanese Breakfast (Dead Oceans)
|66. It Won't Be Love - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena Records)
|67. Mend (feat. Taylor Hawkins, Elliot Easton, David Bryan & Etty Lau Farrell) - Perry Farrell & Kind of Heaven Orchestra (Bertelsmann Music Group)
|68. Never Leave You - The Record Company (Concord )
|69. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc)
|70. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD)
|71. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records)
|72. These Times Have Got Me Tripping Up The Stairs - Flogging Molly (Rise Records)
|73. A New Man - Lacy Younger (A Punch Inna Froat)
|74. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG)
|75. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records)
|76. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
|77. Do Something - Random Ideas (Random Ideas)
|78. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote)
|79. Talking To Ourselves - Rise Against (Loma Vista)
|80. Can O' Pop - Steve Poltz (Red House)
|81. Zeus In Chains - Steve Vai (Favored Nations)
|82. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal)
|83. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone)
|84. Hard Line - The Infamous Stringdusters (BMI)
|85. Loved You A Little - The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands (Photo Finish)
|86. Feeling Good Could Be Better - The Orphan The Poet (ACME Music)
|87. Your Wife Is Calling - Lee Ving, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Alain Johannes & Pat Smear (Roswell)
|88. Range Rover Bitch - Taylor Hawkins (Shannabelle)
|89. Smoke Em If You Got Em - Aeir (AEIR Music)
|90. On My Way to You - Downstate (Downstate)
|91. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
|92. Cheer Up Baby - Inhaler (Polydor)
|93. Brando - Lucy Dacus (Matador)
|94. Let's Make Out - Lydia Loveless (Honey, You're Gonna Be Late)
|95. Rockstar - Momma (Lucky Number)
|96. Orange Crush - Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
|97. Going To The Party - The Allergies feat. Lyrics Born (Jalapeno)
|98. Hot Springs Post Office - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
|99. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
|100. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio)
Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!