The X

Florence + The Machine plus several Springfield artists charting on The X

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Randy Eccles
Published April 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Dance Fever album cover
florenceandthemachine.net
Florence + the Machine

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of Apr. 10-16, 2022

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Title - Artist (Publisher)
1. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
2. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
3. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
4. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
5. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
6. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
7. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
8. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
9. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison)
10. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records)
11. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
12. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
13. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
14. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company)
15. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic)
16. Wet Dream - Wet Leg (Domino)
17. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol)
18. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
19. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
20. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records)
21. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
22. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia)
23. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
24. I Wanna Be Your Slave - Maneskin (RCA)
25. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG)
26. Tin Palace - Pete Muller (Two Truths Records)
27. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM)
28. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
29. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
30. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone)
31. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER)
32. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
33. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic)
34. Monday - The Regrettes (Warner Records)
35. The Lightning - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
36. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music)
37. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music)
38. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers)
39. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
40. Break the Man - Tears for Fears (Concord)
41. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
42. Head Right - Wilderado (Bright Antenna)
43. Night Crawling (feat. Billy Idol) - Miley Cyrus (RCA)
44. Broken Horses - Brandi Carlisle (Low Country Sound)
45. Shadow Dancing - Dee Gees (Roswell)
46. A Concert Six Months from Now - Finneas (Interscope)
47. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
48. Epiphany  - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity)
49. Party at the Angel Ballroom (feat. Taylor Hawkins) - Nancy Wilson (JVCKenwood Victor Entertainment)
50. Feed the Cruel - NHC (NHC)
51. Turn over the World (feat. Starcrawler) - Perry Farrell (Last Man Music)
52. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise)
53. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
54. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled By Ramen)
55. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
56. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music)
57. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records)
58. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA)
59. Love Is Selfish - Jack White (Third Man Records)
60. Cocaine Eyes - Neil Young & The Restless (Reprise)
61. Russians (Guitar/Cello Version) - Sting (A & M)
62. Money - The Warning (Republic)
63. Family - Badflower (Big Machine)
64. People of the Pride - Coldplay (Parlophone)
65. Slide Tackle - Japanese Breakfast (Dead Oceans)
66. It Won't Be Love - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena Records)
67. Mend (feat. Taylor Hawkins, Elliot Easton, David Bryan & Etty Lau Farrell) - Perry Farrell & Kind of Heaven Orchestra (Bertelsmann Music Group)
68. Never Leave You - The Record Company (Concord )
69. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc)
70. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD)
71. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records)
72. These Times Have Got Me Tripping Up The Stairs - Flogging Molly (Rise Records)
73. A New Man - Lacy Younger (A Punch Inna Froat)
74. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG)
75. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records)
76. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
77. Do Something - Random Ideas (Random Ideas)
78. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote)
79. Talking To Ourselves - Rise Against (Loma Vista)
80. Can O' Pop - Steve Poltz (Red House)
81. Zeus In Chains - Steve Vai (Favored Nations)
82. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal)
83. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone)
84. Hard Line - The Infamous Stringdusters (BMI)
85. Loved You A Little - The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands (Photo Finish)
86. Feeling Good Could Be Better - The Orphan The Poet (ACME Music)
87. Your Wife Is Calling - Lee Ving, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Alain Johannes & Pat Smear (Roswell)
88. Range Rover Bitch - Taylor Hawkins (Shannabelle)
89. Smoke Em If You Got Em - Aeir (AEIR Music)
90. On My Way to You - Downstate (Downstate)
91. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
92. Cheer Up Baby - Inhaler (Polydor)
93. Brando - Lucy Dacus (Matador)
94. Let's Make Out - Lydia Loveless (Honey, You're Gonna Be Late)
95. Rockstar - Momma  (Lucky Number)
96. Orange Crush - Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
97. Going To The Party - The Allergies feat. Lyrics Born (Jalapeno)
98. Hot Springs Post Office - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
99. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
100. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!

The X logo 2022-02.png

Sean Crawford
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
