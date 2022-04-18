Florence + The Machine plus several Springfield artists charting on The X

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of Apr. 10-16, 2022

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Title - Artist (Publisher) 1. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor) 2. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic) 3. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records) 4. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner) 5. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone) 6. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2) 7. Wild - Spoon (Matador) 8. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic) 9. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison) 10. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records) 11. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk) 12. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles) 13. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green) 14. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company) 15. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic) 16. Wet Dream - Wet Leg (Domino) 17. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol) 18. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music) 19. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti) 20. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records) 21. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records) 22. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia) 23. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records) 24. I Wanna Be Your Slave - Maneskin (RCA) 25. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG) 26. Tin Palace - Pete Muller (Two Truths Records) 27. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM) 28. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records) 29. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records) 30. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone) 31. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER) 32. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO) 33. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic) 34. Monday - The Regrettes (Warner Records) 35. The Lightning - Arcade Fire (Columbia) 36. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music) 37. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music) 38. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers) 39. Good Day - Seratones (New West) 40. Break the Man - Tears for Fears (Concord) 41. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records) 42. Head Right - Wilderado (Bright Antenna) 43. Night Crawling (feat. Billy Idol) - Miley Cyrus (RCA) 44. Broken Horses - Brandi Carlisle (Low Country Sound) 45. Shadow Dancing - Dee Gees (Roswell) 46. A Concert Six Months from Now - Finneas (Interscope) 47. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red) 48. Epiphany - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity) 49. Party at the Angel Ballroom (feat. Taylor Hawkins) - Nancy Wilson (JVCKenwood Victor Entertainment) 50. Feed the Cruel - NHC (NHC) 51. Turn over the World (feat. Starcrawler) - Perry Farrell (Last Man Music) 52. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise) 53. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor) 54. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled By Ramen) 55. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing) 56. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music) 57. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records) 58. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA) 59. Love Is Selfish - Jack White (Third Man Records) 60. Cocaine Eyes - Neil Young & The Restless (Reprise) 61. Russians (Guitar/Cello Version) - Sting (A & M) 62. Money - The Warning (Republic) 63. Family - Badflower (Big Machine) 64. People of the Pride - Coldplay (Parlophone) 65. Slide Tackle - Japanese Breakfast (Dead Oceans) 66. It Won't Be Love - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena Records) 67. Mend (feat. Taylor Hawkins, Elliot Easton, David Bryan & Etty Lau Farrell) - Perry Farrell & Kind of Heaven Orchestra (Bertelsmann Music Group) 68. Never Leave You - The Record Company (Concord ) 69. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc) 70. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD) 71. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records) 72. These Times Have Got Me Tripping Up The Stairs - Flogging Molly (Rise Records) 73. A New Man - Lacy Younger (A Punch Inna Froat) 74. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG) 75. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records) 76. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs) 77. Do Something - Random Ideas (Random Ideas) 78. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote) 79. Talking To Ourselves - Rise Against (Loma Vista) 80. Can O' Pop - Steve Poltz (Red House) 81. Zeus In Chains - Steve Vai (Favored Nations) 82. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal) 83. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone) 84. Hard Line - The Infamous Stringdusters (BMI) 85. Loved You A Little - The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands (Photo Finish) 86. Feeling Good Could Be Better - The Orphan The Poet (ACME Music) 87. Your Wife Is Calling - Lee Ving, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Alain Johannes & Pat Smear (Roswell) 88. Range Rover Bitch - Taylor Hawkins (Shannabelle) 89. Smoke Em If You Got Em - Aeir (AEIR Music) 90. On My Way to You - Downstate (Downstate) 91. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios) 92. Cheer Up Baby - Inhaler (Polydor) 93. Brando - Lucy Dacus (Matador) 94. Let's Make Out - Lydia Loveless (Honey, You're Gonna Be Late) 95. Rockstar - Momma (Lucky Number) 96. Orange Crush - Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights) 97. Going To The Party - The Allergies feat. Lyrics Born (Jalapeno) 98. Hot Springs Post Office - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights) 99. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights) 100. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!