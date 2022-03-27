© 2022 NPR Illinois
The X from NPR Illinois | 91.9 HD3

I just wanna taste your chapstick but you're face down in the moment -- this week's X Chart

91Nine The X chart for the Week of Mar. 20-26, 2022

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Title - Artist (Publisher)
1. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol)
2. Face Down In The Moment - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax)
3. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
4. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
5. Epiphany  - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity)
6. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
7. U&ME - alt-J (Infectious)
8. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic)
9. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison)
10. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
11. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
12. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
13. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records)
14. Loser - Sueco (Atlantic)
15. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
16. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
17. Lost Track - Haim (Columbia)
18. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records)
19. Talking To Ourselves - Rise Against (Loma Vista)
20. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
21. Greed - Ann Wilson (Silver Lining)
22. Watch It Burn - Van Go Go (Van Go Go)
23. Broken Horses - Brandi Carlisle (Low Country Sound)
24. Young Man - Jamestown Revival (Jamestown Revival Recordings)
25. Shoshana Sleeping - Jethro Tull (Inside Out Music)
26. The Only Heartbreaker - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
27. Zeus In Chains - Steve Vai (Favored Nations)
28. Hard Line - The Infamous Stringdusters (BMI)
29. Gasoline - The Weeknd (Republic)
30. People of the Pride - Coldplay (Parlophone)
31. It Won't Be Love - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena Records)
32. Brando - Lucy Dacus (Matador)
33. I Wanna Be Your Slave - Maneskin (RCA)
34. The One That Got Away - The High Plains Drifters (High Plains Drifters)
35. Weary Hearts - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
36. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records)
37. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
38. Tin Palace - Pete Muller (Two Truths Records)
39. Elizabeth Taylor - Pete Yorn (Shelly Music)
40. Rock Believer - Scorpions (Vertigo)
41. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
42. How High - The Record Company (Concord Records)
43. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
44. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM)
45. Bite Me - Avril Lavigne (DTA Records)
46. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
47. Rockstar - Momma  (Lucky Number)
48. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia)
49. Sahara - Joe Satriani (earMusic)
50. Next High - Mansionair (with Kim Tee) (Glassnote)
51. Original Sin - Sofi Tukker (Ultra Records)
52. Especially You - Wallows (Atlantic)
53. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
54. Let's Make Out - Lydia Loveless (Honey, You're Gonna Be Late)
55. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc)
56. The Lightning - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
57. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records)
58. A New Man - Lacy Younger (A Punch Inna Froat)
59. Break the Man - Tears for Fears (Concord)
60. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
61. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone)
62. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER)
63. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise)
64. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio)
65. Never Leave You - The Record Company (Concord )
66. Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange (4 AD Ltd.)
67. Leslie Anne - Eric Ashley (Eashley Music)
68. Love Is Selfish - Jack White (Third Man Records)
69. Never Forget My Love - Joss Stone (Bay Street Records)
70. Electrify My Love - Mondo Cozmo (Last Gang)
71. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers)
72. Watermelon Kisses - The Kaleidoscope Kid (Regime Music)
73. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
74. A Concert Six Months from Now - Finneas (Interscope)
75. Cheer Up Baby - Inhaler (Polydor)
76. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG)
77. Monday - The Regrettes (Warner Records)
78. I Don't Live Here Anymore - War on Drugs (Atlantic)
79. Some Big Something - Whole Damn Mess (Kobalt)
80. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company)
81. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music)
82. Farewell, OK - Elvis Costello & The Imposters (Capitol)
83. These Times Have Got Me Tripping Up The Stairs - Flogging Molly (Rise Records)
84. B Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans)
85. Everything's Electric - Liam Gallagher (Warner Music)
86. Somebody - Memphis May Fire (Rise)
87. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records)
88. F_It I'm The Man - Seb (Mom + Pop Music)
89. Ghost - Stabbing Westward (COP International)
90. Wet Dream - Wet Leg (Domino)
91. Smoke Em If You Got Em - Aeir (AEIR Music)
92. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia)
93. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
94. Supernatural Disasters - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
95. Going To The Party - The Allergies feat. Lyrics Born (Jalapeno)
96. The Last Man On Earth - Wolf Alice (RCA)
97. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA)
98. Becoming All Alone - Regina Spektor (Sire)
99. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
100. Breakable - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!

The X logo 2022-02.png

