I just wanna taste your chapstick but you're face down in the moment -- this week's X Chart

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Title - Artist ( Publisher ) 1. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol) 2. Face Down In The Moment - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax) 3. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2) 4. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic) 5. Epiphany - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity) 6. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO) 7. U&ME - alt-J (Infectious) 8. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic) 9. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison) 10. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records) 11. Wild - Spoon (Matador) 12. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music) 13. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records) 14. Loser - Sueco (Atlantic) 15. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner) 16. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk) 17. Lost Track - Haim (Columbia) 18. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records) 19. Talking To Ourselves - Rise Against (Loma Vista) 20. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records) 21. Greed - Ann Wilson (Silver Lining) 22. Watch It Burn - Van Go Go (Van Go Go) 23. Broken Horses - Brandi Carlisle (Low Country Sound) 24. Young Man - Jamestown Revival (Jamestown Revival Recordings) 25. Shoshana Sleeping - Jethro Tull (Inside Out Music) 26. The Only Heartbreaker - Mitski (Dead Oceans) 27. Zeus In Chains - Steve Vai (Favored Nations) 28. Hard Line - The Infamous Stringdusters (BMI) 29. Gasoline - The Weeknd (Republic) 30. People of the Pride - Coldplay (Parlophone) 31. It Won't Be Love - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena Records) 32. Brando - Lucy Dacus (Matador) 33. I Wanna Be Your Slave - Maneskin (RCA) 34. The One That Got Away - The High Plains Drifters (High Plains Drifters) 35. Weary Hearts - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel) 36. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records) 37. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor) 38. Tin Palace - Pete Muller (Two Truths Records) 39. Elizabeth Taylor - Pete Yorn (Shelly Music) 40. Rock Believer - Scorpions (Vertigo) 41. Good Day - Seratones (New West) 42. How High - The Record Company (Concord Records) 43. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records) 44. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM) 45. Bite Me - Avril Lavigne (DTA Records) 46. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green) 47. Rockstar - Momma (Lucky Number) 48. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia) 49. Sahara - Joe Satriani (earMusic) 50. Next High - Mansionair (with Kim Tee) (Glassnote) 51. Original Sin - Sofi Tukker (Ultra Records) 52. Especially You - Wallows (Atlantic) 53. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records) 54. Let's Make Out - Lydia Loveless (Honey, You're Gonna Be Late) 55. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc) 56. The Lightning - Arcade Fire (Columbia) 57. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records) 58. A New Man - Lacy Younger (A Punch Inna Froat) 59. Break the Man - Tears for Fears (Concord) 60. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red) 61. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone) 62. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER) 63. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise) 64. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio) 65. Never Leave You - The Record Company (Concord ) 66. Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange (4 AD Ltd.) 67. Leslie Anne - Eric Ashley (Eashley Music) 68. Love Is Selfish - Jack White (Third Man Records) 69. Never Forget My Love - Joss Stone (Bay Street Records) 70. Electrify My Love - Mondo Cozmo (Last Gang) 71. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers) 72. Watermelon Kisses - The Kaleidoscope Kid (Regime Music) 73. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone) 74. A Concert Six Months from Now - Finneas (Interscope) 75. Cheer Up Baby - Inhaler (Polydor) 76. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG) 77. Monday - The Regrettes (Warner Records) 78. I Don't Live Here Anymore - War on Drugs (Atlantic) 79. Some Big Something - Whole Damn Mess (Kobalt) 80. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company) 81. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music) 82. Farewell, OK - Elvis Costello & The Imposters (Capitol) 83. These Times Have Got Me Tripping Up The Stairs - Flogging Molly (Rise Records) 84. B Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans) 85. Everything's Electric - Liam Gallagher (Warner Music) 86. Somebody - Memphis May Fire (Rise) 87. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records) 88. F_It I'm The Man - Seb (Mom + Pop Music) 89. Ghost - Stabbing Westward (COP International) 90. Wet Dream - Wet Leg (Domino) 91. Smoke Em If You Got Em - Aeir (AEIR Music) 92. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia) 93. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records) 94. Supernatural Disasters - Micah Walk (Micah Walk) 95. Going To The Party - The Allergies feat. Lyrics Born (Jalapeno) 96. The Last Man On Earth - Wolf Alice (RCA) 97. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA) 98. Becoming All Alone - Regina Spektor (Sire) 99. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios) 100. Breakable - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)

Local artists in bold.

