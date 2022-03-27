I just wanna taste your chapstick but you're face down in the moment -- this week's X Chart
91Nine The X chart for the Week of Mar. 20-26, 2022
Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Title - Artist (Publisher)
|1. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol)
|2. Face Down In The Moment - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax)
|3. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
|4. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
|5. Epiphany - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity)
|6. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
|7. U&ME - alt-J (Infectious)
|8. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic)
|9. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison)
|10. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
|11. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
|12. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
|13. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records)
|14. Loser - Sueco (Atlantic)
|15. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
|16. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
|17. Lost Track - Haim (Columbia)
|18. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records)
|19. Talking To Ourselves - Rise Against (Loma Vista)
|20. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
|21. Greed - Ann Wilson (Silver Lining)
|22. Watch It Burn - Van Go Go (Van Go Go)
|23. Broken Horses - Brandi Carlisle (Low Country Sound)
|24. Young Man - Jamestown Revival (Jamestown Revival Recordings)
|25. Shoshana Sleeping - Jethro Tull (Inside Out Music)
|26. The Only Heartbreaker - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
|27. Zeus In Chains - Steve Vai (Favored Nations)
|28. Hard Line - The Infamous Stringdusters (BMI)
|29. Gasoline - The Weeknd (Republic)
|30. People of the Pride - Coldplay (Parlophone)
|31. It Won't Be Love - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena Records)
|32. Brando - Lucy Dacus (Matador)
|33. I Wanna Be Your Slave - Maneskin (RCA)
|34. The One That Got Away - The High Plains Drifters (High Plains Drifters)
|35. Weary Hearts - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
|36. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records)
|37. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
|38. Tin Palace - Pete Muller (Two Truths Records)
|39. Elizabeth Taylor - Pete Yorn (Shelly Music)
|40. Rock Believer - Scorpions (Vertigo)
|41. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
|42. How High - The Record Company (Concord Records)
|43. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
|44. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM)
|45. Bite Me - Avril Lavigne (DTA Records)
|46. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
|47. Rockstar - Momma (Lucky Number)
|48. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia)
|49. Sahara - Joe Satriani (earMusic)
|50. Next High - Mansionair (with Kim Tee) (Glassnote)
|51. Original Sin - Sofi Tukker (Ultra Records)
|52. Especially You - Wallows (Atlantic)
|53. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
|54. Let's Make Out - Lydia Loveless (Honey, You're Gonna Be Late)
|55. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc)
|56. The Lightning - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
|57. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records)
|58. A New Man - Lacy Younger (A Punch Inna Froat)
|59. Break the Man - Tears for Fears (Concord)
|60. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
|61. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone)
|62. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER)
|63. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise)
|64. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio)
|65. Never Leave You - The Record Company (Concord )
|66. Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange (4 AD Ltd.)
|67. Leslie Anne - Eric Ashley (Eashley Music)
|68. Love Is Selfish - Jack White (Third Man Records)
|69. Never Forget My Love - Joss Stone (Bay Street Records)
|70. Electrify My Love - Mondo Cozmo (Last Gang)
|71. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers)
|72. Watermelon Kisses - The Kaleidoscope Kid (Regime Music)
|73. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
|74. A Concert Six Months from Now - Finneas (Interscope)
|75. Cheer Up Baby - Inhaler (Polydor)
|76. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG)
|77. Monday - The Regrettes (Warner Records)
|78. I Don't Live Here Anymore - War on Drugs (Atlantic)
|79. Some Big Something - Whole Damn Mess (Kobalt)
|80. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company)
|81. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music)
|82. Farewell, OK - Elvis Costello & The Imposters (Capitol)
|83. These Times Have Got Me Tripping Up The Stairs - Flogging Molly (Rise Records)
|84. B Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans)
|85. Everything's Electric - Liam Gallagher (Warner Music)
|86. Somebody - Memphis May Fire (Rise)
|87. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records)
|88. F_It I'm The Man - Seb (Mom + Pop Music)
|89. Ghost - Stabbing Westward (COP International)
|90. Wet Dream - Wet Leg (Domino)
|91. Smoke Em If You Got Em - Aeir (AEIR Music)
|92. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia)
|93. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
|94. Supernatural Disasters - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
|95. Going To The Party - The Allergies feat. Lyrics Born (Jalapeno)
|96. The Last Man On Earth - Wolf Alice (RCA)
|97. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA)
|98. Becoming All Alone - Regina Spektor (Sire)
|99. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
|100. Breakable - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!