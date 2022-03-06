Local artists Micah Walk and Wayward Motel move up the X Chart this week along with Downstate, Epsom and Local Drags

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of Feb. 27 - Mar. 5, 2022

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Title - Artist (Publisher) 1. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records) 2. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol) 3. U&ME - alt-J (Infectious) 4. Brother The Cloud - Eddie Vedder (Republic) 5. Oh My God - Adele (Columbia) 6. Face Down In The Moment - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax) 7. Weary Hearts - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel) 8. Wake Me Up - Foals (Q-Prime) 9. Broken Horses - Brandi Carlisle (Low Country Sound) 10. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music) 11. Love Dies Young - Foo Fighters (RCA) 12. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic) 13. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk) 14. B Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans) 15. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner) 16. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO) 17. How High - The Record Company (Concord Records) 18. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia) 19. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records) 20. Hey - Gracia (Gracia) 21. The Record Player Song - Daisy the Great (S-curve) 22. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records) 23. It Won't Be Love - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena Records) 24. Let's Make Out - Lydia Loveless (Honey, You're Gonna Be Late) 25. Ain't That A Shame - Mara Connor (Side Hustle) 26. We Are Between - Modest Mouse (Epic) 27. The One That Got Away - The High Plains Drifters (High Plains Drifters) 28. Find A Way - Phillip Michael Scales (The Company You Keep) 29. Rose Pink Cadillac - Dope Lemon (BMG) 30. How It Feels - Royce Lovett (Paravel) 31. Original Sin - Sofi Tukker (Ultra Records) 32. The Last Dance - St. Paul & The Broken Bones (ATO Records) 33. Brightside - The Lumineers (Dualtone) 34. Watch It Burn - Van Go Go (Van Go Go) 35. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios) 36. Rolling Through California - Fantastic Negrito (Storefront Records) 37. Dream Never Dies - Lo Moon (Strngr) 38. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records) 39. The War Inside - Tom Morello (Mom + Pop) 40. Smile - Wolf Alice (RCA) 41. Feel You - My Morning Jacket (ATO Records) 42. Is It True - Tame Impala (Interscope) 43. I Love You So - The Walters (Warner Records) 44. Greed - Ann Wilson (Silver Lining) 45. Leslie Anne - Eric Ashley (Eashley Music) 46. Taking Me Back - Jack White (Third Man Records) 47. Never Forget My Love - Joss Stone (Bay Street Records) 48. I Could Be Someone Else - NHC (NHC) 49. Elizabeth Taylor - Pete Yorn (Shelly Music) 50. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal) 51. Hard Line - The Infamous Stringdusters (BMI) 52. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone) 53. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records) 54. Cherry on Top (feat. Anson Funderburgh) - Johnny Burgin (Delmark) 55. Justified - Kacey Musgraves (Interscope) 56. Time In Disguise - Kings Of Leon (RCA) 57. Not Dead Yet - Lord Huron (Whispering Pines) 58. What Makes You Tick - Maggie Rose (Maggie Rose) 59. Telepath - Manchester Orchestra (Loma Vista) 60. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG) 61. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic) 62. We Never Have Sex Anymore - The Offspring (Concord) 63. Never Leave You - The Record Company (Concord ) 64. I Have Seen The Way - Tom Morello (Mom + Pop) 65. Turnaround (Cocaine Song) - Toth (Northern Spy) 66. Chaise Longue - Wet Leg (Domino) 67. Some Big Something - Whole Damn Mess (Kobalt) 68. Fleabag - Yungblud (Locomotion) 69. Undiscovered - Attic Salt (Jump Start Records) 70. Strong Enough - Ray LaMontagne (RCA) 71. Midwest Band (We're A) - The Telephone Junkies (The Telephone Junkies Musical Experience) 72. Have You Met Miss Jones - Chip Stephens Organ Trio (Chip Stephens Organ Trio) 73. Magnificent Hurt - Elvis Costello & The Imposters (Capitol) 74. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner) 75. Catch Me If U Can - Genetter Bradley (Dreamin Out Loud) 76. Young Man - Jamestown Revival (Jamestown Revival Recordings) 77. Sahara - Joe Satriani (earMusic) 78. Fearless - NHC (NHC) 79. Something About You - NHC (NHC) 80. Do Something - Random Ideas (Random Ideas) 81. Hellbent For Leather (feat. Steve Earle) - Ray Wylie Hubbard (Big Machine Records) 82. Wouldn't Know You (feat. Eric Ambel & Keith Voegele) 83. The Hardest Cut - Spoon (Matador) 84. What You Say - Cold War Kids (CWKTWO Corp.) 85. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records) 86. On My Way to You - Downstate (Downstate) 87. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic) 88. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone) 89. Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves (MCA Nashville) 90. Breakable - Local Drags (Stardumb Records) 91. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2) 92. Fatal - Epsom (Springloaded Studios) 93. Run (Live) - Gracia (NPR Illinois) 94. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio) 95. Thought You Could - Local Drags (Stardumb Records) 96. Way Homer - Local Drags (Stardumb Records) 97. Shades of Blue - Micah Walk (Micah Walk) 98. Think Straight - Local Drags (Stardumb Records) 99. In the Dark - Micah Walk (Micah Walk) 100. Supernatural Disasters - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!