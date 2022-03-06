Local artists Micah Walk and Wayward Motel move up the X Chart this week along with Downstate, Epsom and Local Drags
91-Nine The X chart for the Week of Feb. 27 - Mar. 5, 2022
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Title - Artist (Publisher)
|1. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
|2. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol)
|3. U&ME - alt-J (Infectious)
|4. Brother The Cloud - Eddie Vedder (Republic)
|5. Oh My God - Adele (Columbia)
|6. Face Down In The Moment - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax)
|7. Weary Hearts - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
|8. Wake Me Up - Foals (Q-Prime)
|9. Broken Horses - Brandi Carlisle (Low Country Sound)
|10. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
|11. Love Dies Young - Foo Fighters (RCA)
|12. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
|13. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
|14. B Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans)
|15. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
|16. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
|17. How High - The Record Company (Concord Records)
|18. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia)
|19. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records)
|20. Hey - Gracia (Gracia)
|21. The Record Player Song - Daisy the Great (S-curve)
|22. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records)
|23. It Won't Be Love - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena Records)
|24. Let's Make Out - Lydia Loveless (Honey, You're Gonna Be Late)
|25. Ain't That A Shame - Mara Connor (Side Hustle)
|26. We Are Between - Modest Mouse (Epic)
|27. The One That Got Away - The High Plains Drifters (High Plains Drifters)
|28. Find A Way - Phillip Michael Scales (The Company You Keep)
|29. Rose Pink Cadillac - Dope Lemon (BMG)
|30. How It Feels - Royce Lovett (Paravel)
|31. Original Sin - Sofi Tukker (Ultra Records)
|32. The Last Dance - St. Paul & The Broken Bones (ATO Records)
|33. Brightside - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
|34. Watch It Burn - Van Go Go (Van Go Go)
|35. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
|36. Rolling Through California - Fantastic Negrito (Storefront Records)
|37. Dream Never Dies - Lo Moon (Strngr)
|38. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
|39. The War Inside - Tom Morello (Mom + Pop)
|40. Smile - Wolf Alice (RCA)
|41. Feel You - My Morning Jacket (ATO Records)
|42. Is It True - Tame Impala (Interscope)
|43. I Love You So - The Walters (Warner Records)
|44. Greed - Ann Wilson (Silver Lining)
|45. Leslie Anne - Eric Ashley (Eashley Music)
|46. Taking Me Back - Jack White (Third Man Records)
|47. Never Forget My Love - Joss Stone (Bay Street Records)
|48. I Could Be Someone Else - NHC (NHC)
|49. Elizabeth Taylor - Pete Yorn (Shelly Music)
|50. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal)
|51. Hard Line - The Infamous Stringdusters (BMI)
|52. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
|53. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
|54. Cherry on Top (feat. Anson Funderburgh) - Johnny Burgin (Delmark)
|55. Justified - Kacey Musgraves (Interscope)
|56. Time In Disguise - Kings Of Leon (RCA)
|57. Not Dead Yet - Lord Huron (Whispering Pines)
|58. What Makes You Tick - Maggie Rose (Maggie Rose)
|59. Telepath - Manchester Orchestra (Loma Vista)
|60. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG)
|61. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic)
|62. We Never Have Sex Anymore - The Offspring (Concord)
|63. Never Leave You - The Record Company (Concord )
|64. I Have Seen The Way - Tom Morello (Mom + Pop)
|65. Turnaround (Cocaine Song) - Toth (Northern Spy)
|66. Chaise Longue - Wet Leg (Domino)
|67. Some Big Something - Whole Damn Mess (Kobalt)
|68. Fleabag - Yungblud (Locomotion)
|69. Undiscovered - Attic Salt (Jump Start Records)
|70. Strong Enough - Ray LaMontagne (RCA)
|71. Midwest Band (We're A) - The Telephone Junkies (The Telephone Junkies Musical Experience)
|72. Have You Met Miss Jones - Chip Stephens Organ Trio (Chip Stephens Organ Trio)
|73. Magnificent Hurt - Elvis Costello & The Imposters (Capitol)
|74. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner)
|75. Catch Me If U Can - Genetter Bradley (Dreamin Out Loud)
|76. Young Man - Jamestown Revival (Jamestown Revival Recordings)
|77. Sahara - Joe Satriani (earMusic)
|78. Fearless - NHC (NHC)
|79. Something About You - NHC (NHC)
|80. Do Something - Random Ideas (Random Ideas)
|81. Hellbent For Leather (feat. Steve Earle) - Ray Wylie Hubbard (Big Machine Records)
|82. Wouldn't Know You (feat. Eric Ambel & Keith Voegele)
|83. The Hardest Cut - Spoon (Matador)
|84. What You Say - Cold War Kids (CWKTWO Corp.)
|85. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
|86. On My Way to You - Downstate (Downstate)
|87. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic)
|88. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone)
|89. Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves (MCA Nashville)
|90. Breakable - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
|91. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
|92. Fatal - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
|93. Run (Live) - Gracia (NPR Illinois)
|94. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio)
|95. Thought You Could - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
|96. Way Homer - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
|97. Shades of Blue - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
|98. Think Straight - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
|99. In the Dark - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
|100. Supernatural Disasters - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!