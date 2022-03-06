© 2022 NPR Illinois
The X from NPR Illinois | 91.9 HD3

Local artists Micah Walk and Wayward Motel move up the X Chart this week along with Downstate, Epsom and Local Drags

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Randy Eccles
Published March 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST
Micah Walk - Among the Stars Cover

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of Feb. 27 - Mar. 5, 2022

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Title - Artist (Publisher)
1. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
2. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol)
3. U&ME - alt-J (Infectious)
4. Brother The Cloud - Eddie Vedder (Republic)
5. Oh My God - Adele (Columbia)
6. Face Down In The Moment - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax)
7. Weary Hearts - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
8. Wake Me Up - Foals (Q-Prime)
9. Broken Horses - Brandi Carlisle (Low Country Sound)
10. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
11. Love Dies Young - Foo Fighters (RCA)
12. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
13. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
14. B Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans)
15. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
16. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
17. How High - The Record Company (Concord Records)
18. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia)
19. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records)
20. Hey - Gracia (Gracia)
21. The Record Player Song - Daisy the Great (S-curve)
22. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records)
23. It Won't Be Love - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena Records)
24. Let's Make Out - Lydia Loveless (Honey, You're Gonna Be Late)
25. Ain't That A Shame - Mara Connor (Side Hustle)
26. We Are Between - Modest Mouse (Epic)
27. The One That Got Away - The High Plains Drifters (High Plains Drifters)
28. Find A Way - Phillip Michael Scales (The Company You Keep)
29. Rose Pink Cadillac - Dope Lemon (BMG)
30. How It Feels - Royce Lovett (Paravel)
31. Original Sin - Sofi Tukker (Ultra Records)
32. The Last Dance - St. Paul & The Broken Bones (ATO Records)
33. Brightside - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
34. Watch It Burn - Van Go Go (Van Go Go)
35. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
36. Rolling Through California - Fantastic Negrito (Storefront Records)
37. Dream Never Dies - Lo Moon (Strngr)
38. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
39. The War Inside - Tom Morello (Mom + Pop)
40. Smile - Wolf Alice (RCA)
41. Feel You - My Morning Jacket (ATO Records)
42. Is It True - Tame Impala (Interscope)
43. I Love You So - The Walters (Warner Records)
44. Greed - Ann Wilson (Silver Lining)
45. Leslie Anne - Eric Ashley (Eashley Music)
46. Taking Me Back - Jack White (Third Man Records)
47. Never Forget My Love - Joss Stone (Bay Street Records)
48. I Could Be Someone Else - NHC (NHC)
49. Elizabeth Taylor - Pete Yorn (Shelly Music)
50. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal)
51. Hard Line - The Infamous Stringdusters (BMI)
52. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
53. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
54. Cherry on Top (feat. Anson Funderburgh) - Johnny Burgin (Delmark)
55. Justified - Kacey Musgraves (Interscope)
56. Time In Disguise - Kings Of Leon (RCA)
57. Not Dead Yet - Lord Huron (Whispering Pines)
58. What Makes You Tick - Maggie Rose (Maggie Rose)
59. Telepath - Manchester Orchestra (Loma Vista)
60. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG)
61. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic)
62. We Never Have Sex Anymore - The Offspring (Concord)
63. Never Leave You - The Record Company (Concord )
64. I Have Seen The Way - Tom Morello (Mom + Pop)
65. Turnaround (Cocaine Song) - Toth (Northern Spy)
66. Chaise Longue - Wet Leg (Domino)
67. Some Big Something - Whole Damn Mess (Kobalt)
68. Fleabag - Yungblud (Locomotion)
69. Undiscovered - Attic Salt (Jump Start Records)
70. Strong Enough - Ray LaMontagne (RCA)
71. Midwest Band (We're A) - The Telephone Junkies (The Telephone Junkies Musical Experience)
72. Have You Met Miss Jones - Chip Stephens Organ Trio (Chip Stephens Organ Trio)
73. Magnificent Hurt - Elvis Costello & The Imposters (Capitol)
74. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner)
75. Catch Me If U Can - Genetter Bradley (Dreamin Out Loud)
76. Young Man - Jamestown Revival (Jamestown Revival Recordings)
77. Sahara - Joe Satriani (earMusic)
78. Fearless - NHC (NHC)
79. Something About You - NHC (NHC)
80. Do Something - Random Ideas (Random Ideas)
81. Hellbent For Leather (feat. Steve Earle) - Ray Wylie Hubbard (Big Machine Records)
82. Wouldn't Know You (feat. Eric Ambel & Keith Voegele)
83. The Hardest Cut - Spoon (Matador)
84. What You Say - Cold War Kids (CWKTWO Corp.)
85. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
86. On My Way to You - Downstate (Downstate)
87. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic)
88. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone)
89. Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves (MCA Nashville)
90. Breakable - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
91. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
92. Fatal - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
93. Run (Live) - Gracia (NPR Illinois)
94. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio)
95. Thought You Could - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
96. Way Homer - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
97. Shades of Blue - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
98. Think Straight - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
99. In the Dark - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
100. Supernatural Disasters - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!

The X logo 2022-02.png

The X from NPR Illinois | 91.9 HD3
Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
