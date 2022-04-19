Gale Myers is the owner of Davidsan’s Japanese Maples. She is retiring and has closed the business which owns thousands of Japanese Maple Trees. Myers is gifting the trees to Springfield locations including the University of Illinois Springfield. Myers and Dr. Jonathan GoldbergBelle, who is the director of the UIS Study Away Program, spoke to Community Voices about the donation to UIS and an event on April 30 to celebrate the trees and Japanese culture.

