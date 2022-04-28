Statewide: Why isn't Illinois using more money to fight gun violence?

Gun violence is a crisis in Illinois. The federal government provided money for the state to use on anti-violence efforts. But Illinois has only spent about one tenth of one percent of that amount so far. What's causing the delay? We have a report.

And we learn about the challenging attracting — and keeping — home health aides. Those stories and more on this episode of Statewide.

This week:

* Patrick Smith finds out why Illinois is still sitting on a pile of federal money to help with gun violence.

* Rich Egger tells us about a building renovation in western Illinois that is designed to benefit the entire region.

* Yvonne Boose with WNIJ brings us the story of a poet in Rockford. Despite performing across the country, she makes sure to saturate her community with the art form.

* Peter Medlin has details on money in the new state budget to help lower income students attend college.

* Susie An of WBEZ tells us about federal COVID relief money to schools. While it's designed to help recover from the pandemic, many districts are having to use it for long existing problems.

* Harvest Public Media's Katie Peikes finds out there is a lot of untapped potential for maple syrup production in the lower Midwest.

* Jonathon Ahl reports pork producers are taking a gamble and reducing the money that goes toward the Pork Checkoff.

* Natalie Moore brings us the story of an experience for fans of the Golden Girls television show.

* Home health aides are vital for keeping seniors and those with disabilities in their homes. But Natalie Krebs of Side Effects Public Media reports getting and keeping those workers has become more of a challenge.

* WCBU's Hannah Alani sat down with Eric Blaustein, a retired civil engineer and Holocaust survivor. He reflects on his memories and Europe and why it is important to never forget atrocities.