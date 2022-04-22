State Week: Illinois sees another credit upgrade

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Illinois' next budget into law this week, even though it's more than two months until it takes effect. Moody's Investor Service also upgraded Illinois' credit rating, the third upgrade the state has been given in the past year. Moody's and Standard and Poor's issued upgrades previously.

We also discuss the latest election related news.

Our panel includes host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Jerry Nowicki, Bureau Chief for Capitol News Illinois.