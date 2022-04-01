© 2022 NPR Illinois
State Week

State Week: Crime takes center stage as session winds down

Published April 1, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT
Brian Mackey
Both parties are pointing fingers on the issue of crime as election year messaging ramps up. Republicans have continued to criticize criminal justice legislation Democrats approved last year. Meanwhile, the Democratic Governors Association issued an attack ad against GOP gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin, targeting some of the clients he represented as a defense attorney. And statehouse Democrats have also unveiled a new anti-crime package in the final days of the spring legislative session.

We also find out the latest on the controversy surrounding insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel and Mark Maxwell with WCIA-TV.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for NPR Illinois and Illinois Public Radio. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at outlets including WILL-AM/FM, Law360, The Daily Line and a temporary stint at political blog Capitol Fax before returning to the station in 2020.
