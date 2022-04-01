State Week: Crime takes center stage as session winds down

Both parties are pointing fingers on the issue of crime as election year messaging ramps up. Republicans have continued to criticize criminal justice legislation Democrats approved last year. Meanwhile, the Democratic Governors Association issued an attack ad against GOP gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin, targeting some of the clients he represented as a defense attorney. And statehouse Democrats have also unveiled a new anti-crime package in the final days of the spring legislative session.

We also find out the latest on the controversy surrounding insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel and Mark Maxwell with WCIA-TV.