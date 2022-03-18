© 2022 NPR Illinois
State Week

State Week: The campaign season gets rolling

Published March 18, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT
Brian Mackey
/

The end of the period where candidates file petitions brings us closer to the final ballot lineup. The primary is set for June and candidates are picking up the pace in efforts to introduce themselves to voters and get their message across. We'll discuss the governor's race.

Also, families of some victims who died from COVID-19 at the Lasalle Veteran's Home are suing.

Our panel includes host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel and Capitol News Illinois' Bureau Chief Jerry Nowicki.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for NPR Illinois and Illinois Public Radio. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at outlets including WILL-AM/FM, Law360, The Daily Line and a temporary stint at political blog Capitol Fax before returning to the station in 2020.
