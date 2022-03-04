State Week: The hammer falls with Madigan indictment

The bombshell news dropped Wednesday that former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was indicted on federal racketeering and bribery charges. While reaction poured in, Madigan denied wrongdoing. Now that he faces charges, another chapter is being written in the story of the longest serving legislative leader.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune Investigative Reporter Ray Long, who is the author of the new book "The House That Madigan Built."