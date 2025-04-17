© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Some Illinois Democrats becoming impatient with U.S. Senator Dick Durbin | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 17, 2025 at 8:40 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Cook County Democrats say the need to know what the future looks like and determine if they will support Durbin or someone else
  • Governor J.B. Pritzker says he's standing with Illinois' colleges and universities when it comes to fighting against the Trump administration's termination of visas and research grants
  • Chronic Wasting Disease has shown up in Adams County
  • State public health officials closely watching the measles outbreak
  • Educators unsure of how to protect their international students with the visa uncertainty
Tags
Springfield IL Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories