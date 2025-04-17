Some Illinois Democrats becoming impatient with U.S. Senator Dick Durbin | First Listen
- Cook County Democrats say the need to know what the future looks like and determine if they will support Durbin or someone else
- Governor J.B. Pritzker says he's standing with Illinois' colleges and universities when it comes to fighting against the Trump administration's termination of visas and research grants
- Chronic Wasting Disease has shown up in Adams County
- State public health officials closely watching the measles outbreak
- Educators unsure of how to protect their international students with the visa uncertainty