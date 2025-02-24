UIS Star Parties are returning

The popular events will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. March 7 and April 4, weather permitting, at the UIS Campus Observatory on the roof of Brookens Library.

Star Parties are hosted by John Martin, UIS associate professor of astronomy and physics. During the events, the observatory’s telescopes will be used to view a variety of celestial objects, including the moon, the planets Jupiter and Mars, the Orion Nebula and star clusters.

The events are free and open to the public. Walk-ups are welcome, and guests will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. The entrance to the observatory is located outside Brookens Library at the southeast corner of the building.

Star Parties may be canceled due to cloudy weather. To check if the event is suitable for viewing, call 217-206-8342 at 7 p.m. on the evening of the Star Party. Participants may also follow @UISObservatory on Bluesky and X, or Martin’s Instagram (@SPIAstroGuy) for updates.

For more information on Star Parties, email Martin at jmart5@uis.edu or visit go.uis.edu/starparties. Individuals with accessibility needs are encouraged to contact Martin regarding Accessible Star Parties.