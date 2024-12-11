Rasing chosen to become the next Springfield Director of Planning and Economic Development

An appointment has been made for the position of Springfield's Office of Planning and Economic Development Director.

The City Council will need to approve the nomination of Amy Rasing,

She has been been with the city for over a year, serving as the Grants Operations Coordinator. According to the Mayor's Office, during her tenure Rasing has helped secure several grant opportunities, demonstrating a visionary approach to advancing Springfield’s planning and economic development initiatives.

Mayor Misty Buscher expressed her support for Rasing’s appointment.

“Amy Rasing has proven herself to be a trailblazer who understands the critical role that planning and economic development play in shaping the future of our community. Her innovative mindset and strong leadership make her the ideal choice to lead the Office of Planning and Economic Development. I am confident that Amy will continue to advance Springfield’s goals and create new opportunities for growth.”

If approved, Rasing will replace Val Yazell who announced she will retire at the end of the year.

The Springfield City Council meeting on December 17 will take place at 5:30 pm in the City Council Chambers, located at 300 S. 7th Street.

Community members are encouraged to attend or watch the meeting via the city’s livestream on cable channel 18 or the City’s YouTube Channel.