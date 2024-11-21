© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Springfield Police make an arrest in 2019 murder

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published November 21, 2024 at 4:18 PM CST
Authorities say a more than five-year old investigation of a murder has resulted in a Springfield woman being arrested.

Morgan C. Allin, 36, faces three counts of first degree murder. She made a court appearance and will next appear Jan. 6.

The case started in April 2019 when officers responded to the 1600 block of north 7th Street for a report of a male down inside of a residence. Upon arrival officers were able to identify the deceased victim as Joseph M. Sommer II, 45, of Springfield. Sommer, who lived alone at the residence, had a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

The investigation utilized every resource and division of the Springfield Police Department, officials said. Additional resources and agencies that assisted with the investigation include: Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), United States Secret Service, United States Marshals Service, Illinois Department of Corrections and the Illinois State Police Crime Laboratory, and the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.

No motive has been indicated. Police say anyone with more information should contact the department.
