No one hurt after gunfire near a youth football game

No one was injured when gunfire occurred near a youth football game in Normal Saturday afternoon. The Twin City Tiger football team was taking on the Springfield Bears 8th grade team at the time.

The Tiger’s Facebook page posted there was "an incident at our Varsity game today and gun shots were fired. Everyone is safe and there were no injuries."

"Normal PD responded quickly and is investigating the situation," the statement read.

The shooting happened around 5:47 p.m. and according to WGLT, police found evidence of the shooting, but no arrests had been made as of Monday.

The Twin City team told the Bloomington Pantagraph it will seek an increased police presence and confer with league directors to enhance security at future games.