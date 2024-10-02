Springfield announces return of free yard waste drop-off

The City of Springfield’s Office of Public Works is partnering with Evans Recycling for the annual free yard waste drop-off weeks for Springfield residents.

This service will be available from October 21, 2024, through November 30, 2024, allowing residents to conveniently dispose of their yard waste at no cost.

During this period, City of Springfield residents can drop off yard waste bags at Evans Recycling, located at 2100 J. David Jones Parkway. A valid photo ID proving Springfield residency is required at the time of drop-off.

The hours of operation for Evans Recycling are as follows:

Monday to Friday : 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

: 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Note: Branch drop-off is free at Evans Recycling year-round. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this service.

If you have any questions about the yard waste drop-off program, contact Evans Recycling at 217-370-3780. You may also contact the City of Springfield’s Department of Public Works at 217-789-2255 or via email at public.works@springfield.il.us.