Former Springfield police sergeant ticketed after serious accident

A retired Springfield Police Sergeant is under an investigation after an accident that seriously injured motorcyclists on the city's south side Thursday night.

The Illinois State Police said Michael Egan was cited for failure to yield the right of way. ISP contacted the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office and additional charges may be filed pending toxicology report results.

According to Springfield police, officers responded at 9:21 p.m. to a report of a crash in the 400 block of East Lake Shore Drive involving two people on a motorcycle and a vehicle with one occupant. Officers rendered aid to the injured and closed the road.

The names of those hurt have not been released, but SPD said they were "significantly injured" and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as retired Springfield Police Sgt. Michael Egan.

Springfield Police Lt. Barksdale contacted the Illinois State Police to conduct the traffic crash and subsequent DUI investigation. At approximately 10:08 p.m., three Illinois State Police officers arrived on scene to begin the investigation.

SPD said "to maintain transparency and accountability, an internal investigation is currently underway by the Springfield Police Department to ensure that all policies and procedures were adhered to by Springfield Police personnel at the scene.

“Both and active and retired law enforcement officers must be held to the same standards to maintain public trust and uphold the integrity of the Springfield Police Department,” stated Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette.

The department directed further inquiries to the Illinois State Police. ISP said Egan was northbound on East Lake Shore Drive when he turned into the path of the motorcycle.