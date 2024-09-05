Springfield police shoot, wound suspect

Springfield Police said officers responded Wednesday afternoon to a “shots fired” incident in the 1600 block of S. 16th Street. Witnesses reported that a subject fired several rounds from a vehicle, striking an occupied residence. Shell casings were recovered at the scene.

During the investigation, officers were able to identify the vehicle used as well as the suspect who fired from the vehicle. Police said further investigation into the suspect revealed that he was likely to be armed and is a current suspect in a recent robbery.



According to a statement from the department:

At approximately 11:28 p.m., Springfield Police Officers located the suspect vehicle and approached the occupants in the 1100 block of S. 18th Street. Officers identified the front seat passenger as the suspect from the shots fired incident and attempted to take him into custody. The suspect resisted the officers attempt to place him under arrest and fired one round from a handgun in the immediate proximity of officers.

One Springfield Police Officer quickly returned fire, striking the suspect. Multiple officers on scene provided life-saving care to the injured suspect and immediately requested an ambulance to respond. He was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

A firearm was recovered from the injured suspect and a spent shell casing was found on the scene.



The Springfield Police Department said Illinois State Police are investigating. The officers on scene during the incident have been placed on administrative leave.