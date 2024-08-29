Springfield Police investigate hit and run involving multiple people

Police released the following details Thursday morning:

On August 29, 2024 at approximately 12:39 a.m., Springfield Police officers responded to the area of 5th Street and North Grand Avenue for a report of several people struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival officers were advised that a gold Lexus had driven over a curb in the 1100 block of North 5th causing damage to one of the tires. The vehicle then proceeded into the parking lot of the Qik-n-Ez at 430 N. Grand Avenue. Witnesses reported there was an altercation between the driver and two subjects in the parking lot. The driver then got back in the vehicle and proceeded to drive through a group of people on the sidewalk just to the east of the Qik-n-Ez parking lot.



A female that was sitting on the sidewalk was injured as the vehicle ran over her legs. She was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another individual reported having his feet ran over, however he refused medical treatment. Several other witnesses left the scene trying to locate the vehicle as it left the area last seen north on 6th Street.

A short time later an officer located the vehicle unoccupied near the intersection of 6th Street and Keys Avenue. Identification was located in the vehicle and is believed to belong to the driver. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Springfield Police are investigating further. Additional details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427 or submit an anonymous tip online.